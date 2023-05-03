Sacramento lost to Golden State in seven games, but they had one of their best seasons in the last 20 years. The Kings have started to pile up awards from their players and coaches this season and that’s carrying over to the front office. General Manager Monte McNair was named the NBA’s 2023 Executive of the Year. He is just the second Kings GM to ever win the award.

De’Aaron Fox won Clutch Player of the Year this season. Head coach Mike Brown was the unanimous 2023 Coach of the Year and now McNair joins the party. McNair has made a number of moves for the franchise that have gone under the radar. He’s made the right moves in his first three seasons and that’s why he’s getting the recognition he deserves.

The Sacramento Kings won the Pacific Division this season and finished with a 48-34 record.

Sacramento Kings General Manager Monte McNair has been named the 2022-23 NBA Basketball Executive of the Year, the NBA announced today. Voting results and award history: https://t.co/zRQfKIL8mN pic.twitter.com/2lJY08g6aj — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 3, 2023

McNair got 16 first-place votes to win the award this season and he should be proud of the roster he’s put together. He joins former President of Basketball Operations Geoff Petrie as the only GM in franchise history to win the award. As a team, the Kings averaged a league-best (120.7) points per game in the regular season.

Last season, McNair made a trade at the deadline to acquire Domantas Sabonis from the Pacers. Sabonis has fit in seamlessly with the Kings as he’s thrived in a point-forward role. He led the league in total rebounds and rebounds per game (12.7) this season.

This past offseason the team added Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter through free agency. They also selected Keegan Murray in the draft and he started for the Kings this season. McNair knows the weakness of his team, their defense, and that’s an area they still need to address in the offseason. Their offense was top-notch this year, but it was not enough to escape round 1.