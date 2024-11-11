Scottie Pippen Jr. joins father to become NBA’s first father-son triple-double duo

Even though Ja Morant was injured this past weekend and couldn’t play for the Grizzlies, he was still able to provide a historic assist despite being sitting down courtside. During Friday’s match against the Wizards, the All-Star notified his teammates that Scottie Pippen Jr. was just two assists away from his first-ever triple-double.

Santi Aldama was the only one who heard Ja’s announcement, but only understood that the youngster was two away, but didn’t know if he meant assist or rebounds. As Memphis was extending their lead by as many as 29 points during their 128-104 victory against the Wizards, their coach wasn’t expecting to keep Pippen Jr. on court for much longer.

Seconds later, Scottie handed the ball to Jared Jackson Jr., who scored and helped him reach his ninth assist of the night. And finally, Aldama received a ball from the 24-year-old which split their rival’s defence in half, and took off streaking down the floor to dunk it.

Scottie Pippen & Scotty Pippen Jr. become the FIRST father-son duo in NBA history to record triple-doubles 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TPNKbGtuDj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 9, 2024

“We were just trying to get him the two assists, obviously,” Santi revealed after the match. “At the end, I was just looking at him because I was the only man down there. So I’m like, how the (expletive) can I get you an assist? So, I just ran.”

With this play, Scottie Pippen and Scotty Pippen Jr. became the first father-son duo in NBA history to record triple-doubles. His pop, a six-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer, ended his famous career with 17 triple-doubles to his name.

Now it was his son’s turn, who compiled 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds this past weekend against Washington. “Crazy,” he reacted postgame. “I don’t know if I have any words to describe how that feels. Just making history is always a great thing. Definitely being the first father-son duo to do it is a crazy feeling.”

Jaren Jackson Jr., who also followed his father’s footsteps into the NBA, recognized the beauty of this historic moment. “It’s beautiful for the game,” said the former Defensive Player of the Year. “I bet the league loves that. … I got a jersey swap with my dad. Stuff like that is huge for the family.”

Pippen Jr. guaranteed that he’s taking the game ball for himself and joked about giving the NBA a replica if they ever ask for it

Everything about Scottie’s night was perfect, even the fact that coach Taylor Jenkins had only decided that he would start that night because 90 minutes before tip-off he was told the Ja Morant wouldn’t play as he needed “further consultation” to determine the full extent of his hip injury.

“I just wanted to go out there and run the team,” Pippen Jr. said. “Didn’t want there to be any drop-off with Ja not out there.” Now that the ball is considering NBA history, the league could call and collect it if they wanted to, but young Scottie isn’t going to give it up so easily.

“They not getting this one,” said the young player, who just last month signed a multi-year deal in Memphis, and just proved exactly why he was deserving of such a contract. “They might get a replica.”

Once the match was over, he remained with the ball in the locker room because he wanted his entire team to sign it, but then had to leave because the person who shares his historical NBA moment had yet to embrace him. “He (is) outside waiting on me, so I got to get out there,” Pippen Jr. said.