Robert Horry is one of the greatest winners in NBA history. Players are lucky enough to be a part of a championship roster at just one time in their career. Horry is a seven-time NBA champion and played with some of the greatest teams in the 90s and early 2000s. Recently, Horry sat down with Matt Barnes in an interview and discussed the greatest big man he ever played with.

To begin his championship run as a player, Horry won back-to-back titles with the Houston Rockets. He was then traded from the Suns to the Lakers, where he won three straight championships in their dominant playoff run. Horry played for the Spurs in the final chapter of his NBA career, winning another two titles with San Antonio.

The 52-year-old has played with some of the greatest big men in NBA history. When asked who is #1, Horry did not hesitate to say Hakeem Olajuwon from the Houston Rockets.

In a recent interview with Matt Barnes on All The Smoke, Robert Horry was put on the spot. He said the common denominator on all the dominant teams he played for was having a great big man. Horry played with Hakeem Olajuwon in Houston, Shaquille O’Neal in LA, and Tim Duncan in San Antonio.

He then said that those three players are three of the best big men in NBA history. Barnes asked him to rank those players and Horry was quick with his answer. Horry said “Dream number one by far” referring to Hakeem Olajuwon. His patented move is the dream shake, hence his nickname, “The Dream”.

Shaquille O’Neal and Tim Duncan are two of the greatest big men of all time. However, in Horry’s eyes, Hakeem Olajuwon is #1. The Rocket’s big man won MVP and an NBA championship in the same season. He’s also the NBA’s all-time leader in career blocks with 3, 830. That’s 541 more than the next closest.

That is likely a record that will stand for a long time and may never be broken. The only active player on the all-time blocks list is Milwaukee’s Brook Lope with 1, 723. He ranks 28th all-time.