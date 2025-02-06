Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is at it again, playing the best basketball of his career and leading the Thunder’s charge as they stand at the top of the Western Conference standings with a 40-9 record. The Canadian superstar is putting up MVP numbers with his latest display, scoring 50 points to beat the Suns on Wednesday evening. This performance not only meant his third-ever 50-point game, but also places him as the ninth player in NBA history to drop at least 50 points on three or more matches during a seven-game span. The list is completed by Hall of Famers like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

However, SGA stayed humble when delivered the news of his achievements. “Those guys have done so many great things with the game,” he said after beating Phoenix 140-109. “I’m so far off of that. Like, it’s cool, but I don’t think too much of it. The most important thing is to know I’m getting better through this process.”

The OKC guard hit a career-high 54 points against the Jazz on January 22, and then 52 three contests later when they lost against the Warriors. After reaching the Western Conference semifinals last year, the team is now hoping for a title this 2024-25 campaign.