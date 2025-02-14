Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Unveils The Converse SHAI 001 Shoe

Converse and Oklahoma City Thunder star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — the frontrunner to win MVP this season — unveiled Thursday night the SHAI 001, the Kentucky product’s first signature shoe. Gilgeous-Alexander will debut the sneakers during NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.

SHAI 001 Shoe Features A Locking Zipper, Nike Zoom Technology, And A Puffed Upper

The SHAI 001 comes in the “Butter” colorway. The shoe features a locking zipper, Nike Zoom technology, a puffed upper, and a radial traction pattern on the outsole. Gilgeous-Alexander strived for versatility during the design process. He intended to create a shoe that could be stylish and durable beyond the court.

“I poured my heart and soul into the SHAI 001, and I’m proud to share it with the world,” Gilgeous-Alexander said in a release. “From performance to design, every aspect of this shoe reflects my passion for the game and my commitment to pushing the boundaries.

“We made the SHAI 001 a versatile shoe for everyone – from the athlete who’s in the gym three times a day to the kids who just want to express themselves on or off the court,” he added.

Gilgeous-Alexander signed his endorsement deal with Converse in July 2020. The two-time All-Star had agreed to a deal knowing that he’d have creative freedom to design his own kicks. That was confirmed last April, when he was named Creative Director of Converse Basketball.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Has Been Sketching His Whole Life

Since assuming that role in 2024, Gilgeous-Alexander has been meticulously crafting every minor detail of his signature logo and shoe design process, showcasing his artistic vision and creative sensibility.

“I’ve been sketching my whole life,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “That was one of my hobbies as a kid. So, l’ve been familiar with sketching. And then I [practiced] a variation [of the sketches] throughout the years. Once I knew I was going to be able to have that imprint on a basketball shoe, I did some research…[on] shape and form.

“And then I put it together in a sketch and kept working on it until I got to a product that l liked, and thought was presentable to show to the group. The process was fun. To me, it was just a hobby. Kind of took me to back in the day.”

NBA fans will get their first look at the SHAI 001 in San Francisco this weekend at Converse’s “SHAI 001 STUDIO” from Feb. 15-16, located at 300 Grant Ave.

Pricing and a release date have yet to be announced. However, the sneakers will be available in a limited global release at select retailers in fall of 2025.