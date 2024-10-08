Shams Charania leaves The Athletic to join ESPN as the NBA’s senior insider

Ever since Adrian Wojnarowski announced he was moving on from ESPN as the most important insider of the NBA world, fans have been wondering who is set to replace him at the channel. For weeks it was thought that Shams Charania could fill his shoes, until this Monday the news finally surfaced of his announcement.

At the start of the week, the younger insider first revealed that he was leaving The Athletic to continue his career at ESPN as a senior journalist. Curious enough, Shams had been mentored by Woj when they were both colleagues at Yahoo Sports.

The basketball insider confirmed all the speculation around his decision, just weeks after his former mentor decided to step down so he could pursue his dream of managing the sports program at his alma mater, St. Bonaventure.

ESPN clears cap space by trading Woj and waiving Lowe, making room to sign max player Shams Charania. (Via @ESPNNBA) pic.twitter.com/nfqq8QVjq8 — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) October 7, 2024

“I am honored to join ESPN as the company’s senior NBA insider,” Charania posted yesterday on social media. “I can’t wait to be part of an incredible group of colleagues at ESPN and serve the sports audience worldwide.”

The longtime journalist made this decision on September 18, and shocked the NBA world, who saw players, agents and executives dedicate admiration for Wojnarowski’s dedication over the years. He had graduated from this university in 1991, before starting off his career in journalism.

“This craft transformed my life, but I’ve decided to retire from ESPN and the news industry,” Adrian wrote weeks ago on social media. “I understand the commitment required in my role, and it’s an investment that I’m no longer driven to make. Time isn’t in endless supply, and I want to spend mine in ways that are more personally meaningful.”

As for The Athletic, they tried their best to keep him. “We’re not at all surprised by the interest in Shams, whose indispensable coverage of the NBA and its key players continues to set the pace,” said executive editor Steven Ginsberg. “We’re proud to have him as our colleague and are committed to ensuring he stays with The Athletic for years to come.”

Other than Charania, many other insiders were reportedly considered for the job, including Ramona Shelburne and Jeff Passan

Many reports have suggested that ESPN’s MLB insider Jeff Passan has emerged as the main candidate to switch beats and assume NBA duties. However, the channel already has other insiders on their payroll.

While most talk about Passan, other options close to home are Ramona Shelburne, Brian Windhorst, and Tim Bontemps. However, now it appears that Wojnarowski’s former mentee Shams Charania is another top candidate for the job.

Despite his decision to change roles inside the basketball industry to become the general manager of his alma mater’s sport program, Woj guarantees everyone around that this is no retirement plan for him, as he’s decided to give it his all for St. Bonaventure.

“I would like you all to know I retired from ESPN and the news industry…,” Adrian started out. “but this is no retirement job for me. I am still driven. I am still relentless. I know what it is to compete at a high level and that is why I am here. That is why we are here. To compete, to win, and to do it the Bonaventure way.”