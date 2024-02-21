One of the main topics of discussion during this All-Star Weekend was how the younger generation will start to transition into the new faces of the NBA, especially considering how LeBron James is in his 21st year in the league and many other veterans are starting to wind down into retirement.

In the latest show of First Take, the ESPN panel ran a rather interesting debate over the next faces of the NBA. Shannon Sharpe explained why he considers a player’s relationship status to be an interesting criteria to consider when giving a young superstar the responsibility of leading the pack.

“What about relationship status?” the panelist pondered “Magic [Johnson] and [Larry] Bird was married. LeBron was in a relationship with Savannah. How do we look at it? Because when we look at presidential candidates, we look at candidates, we want them to be secure. We want them to be foundational pieces.”

Shannon Sharpe questions whether being in a stable relationship is necessary to be considered the face of the NBA “Magic and Bird was married. LeBron was in a relationship with Savannah.” (h/t @awfulannouncing ) pic.twitter.com/DZnn6EZCgF — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 20, 2024

As for the rest of the First Take panel, they were mostly bewildered over the former NFL’s consideration, as some couldn’t even believe he brought it up. “I’m not gonna lie, I don’t know what the hell you’re asking,” Stephen A. Smith said.

However, host Molly Qerim took the time to consider Sharpe’s question. “I know what you’re saying like the ‘First Lady of Basketball,’” she contributed. “They would say Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry, and we know them. The example, the role models. I get what you’re saying.”

Former player JJ Redick paused, gave it a thought, and then explained why he believes a player’s marital status shouldn’t matter when establishing the new face of the NBA.

“Let’s not act like some of the faces of the league have been perfect with their off-court behavior,” he said. “I don’t necessarily think that’s a precursor, and you’re obviously using Steph and LeBron in sort of the present sense. By and large, those guys are scandal-free. But let’s not act like the past faces of the league have been perfect.”

Redick indirectly was talking about players like Ja Morant, who definitely has the potential and talent to dominate the league for years to come, but has endured many suspension due to his off-court antics.

LeBron and Curry both mention Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as potential next face of the NBA

One topic of discussion that has been debated on most shows since the All-Star Weekend is about the next face of the NBA. During the league’s showcase events in Indianapolis, superstars like LeBron James and Stephen Curry agreed that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of next ambassadors of the league.

“Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] and [Anthony Edwards], I feel like those are two of the guys that could continue the torch after I am done, after Steph [Curry], [Kevin Durant], the guys have had carried the standard for years…Those young guys are amazing, looking forward to just see those guys going out and show what they are capable of,” the Lakers star said on Sunday.

The Thunder guard has played in 53 matches so far this campaign, and is currently averaging 31.1 points on 54.6% shooting, 6.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds, so it’s very clear why his fellow stars consider him to be a candidate to lead the NBA.

However, others like Jayson Tatum believe that he is meant to become the next face of the NBA. “I feel like it’s mine to take,” said the Boston forward. “I do feel like, if we win a championship, it would be more distinguished and clear. But I understand I’m in that shortlist for sure.”