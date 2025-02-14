Shaq, TNT Agree To Contract Extension Worth Over $15M Per Year

Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal is staying with TNT Sports on a new contract worth more than $15 million per year, Front Office Sports reported Friday.

This means the quartet cast of “Inside the NBA” will remain together even though TNT is set to license out the show to ESPN starting next season.

TNT was left out of the NBA’s recent TV rights negotiations, as NBC and Amazon joined previous rightsholder ESPN in securing deals for basketball games.

TNT is licensing “Inside the NBA” to ESPN in exchange for a package of Big 12 college football and basketball games.

The “Inside the NBA” commentator quartet of Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson Jr., Kenny “The Jet” Smith, and Shaq was rumored to remain with the show at the beginning of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Although Barkley had interest from NBC and Amazon, the Hall of Famer and Smith have agreed to stay put on “Inside the NBA,” according to Front Office Sports.

“I’m informing NBC that I will not accept their offer,” Barkley told Johnson on their “Steam Room” podcast. “I’m gonna cancel future meetings with Amazon. … My heart is always and will be at Turner Sports.”

Barkley signed a 10-year, $210 million contract extension with TNT in 2022. His deal is worth $21 million per year. Shaq and Smith are also expected to sign new multi-year deals to remain with TNT, say sources.

Shaq Heard From NBA, Amazon

In addition, Shaq reportedly heard from NBA and Amazon, according to CNBC Sport. The Lakers legend joined “Inside the NBA” in 2011 after a 19-year playing career.

NBC is in talks with Carmelo Anthony for a studio analyst position and Reggie Miller and Jamal Crawford as color commentators, per Front Office Sports.

“Inside the NBA” debuted after TNT acquired the rights to broadcast NBA games during the 1989-90 season. Johnson became the host in 1990, while Smith joined full-time in 1998. Barkley signed his contract in 2000.

Moving forward, the show will appear on ESPN and ABC to cover high-profile live events, including ESPN’s pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage of the NBA Finals on ABC.

“Inside the NBA” will appear on ESPN, ABC for the NBA playoffs, all ABC games after Jan. 1, Christmas Day, and opening week.

The show will appear on those networks for the conference finals, NBA playoffs, all ABC games after Jan. 1, Christmas Day, opening week, the final week of the season, and other marquee live events.