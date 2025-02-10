Sixers’ Joel Embiid needs another knee surgery in the offseason

The Philadelphia 76ers are 20-32 in 2024-25. On Sunday afternoon, the Sixers lost 135-127 to the Bucks on the road. They are 5-5 in their last 10 games and have lost three straight.

This season, Joel Embiid has seen limited playing time due to injury. His knee is not healthy enough for Embiid to play every game. During ABC’s broadcast on Sunday, we learned Embiid could require another surgery on his knee.

When will Joel Embiid be back in full health for the 76ers?

Staying healthy in his professional career has been a major obstacle for Joel Embiid. He was the third overall pick by the 76ers in the 2014 NBA draft. Embiid missed the first two seasons of his career due to injury. His Sixer debut was made during the 2016-17 season. The most Embiid has played in one year was 68 in the 2021-22 season. Injuries have kept the 30-year-old off the court more than he would like.

Embiid has missed 400+ games for the 76ers due to injury. That is roughly 47% of all his games over nine seasons in the NBA. Philadelphia fans were told to trust the process on Embiid. They’ve waited long enough and the results are not seen when it matters most. The Sixers have had successful runs in the regular season with Embiid. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the playoffs. Philaelphia’s farthest run in the postseason with Embiid is in the second round.

In 2023-24, Embiid played just 39 games for the Sixers. He needed knee surgery and made it back in time for the playoffs. Philly was bounced in the first round and then Embiid went and played for Team USA in the Olympics. Through 52 games in 2024-25, Embiid has played in 16 games for the 76ers. Reports are that Embiid will need another surgery on his knee. That’s why the big man has been so limited this season. He is not healthy enough to play in every game. It’s unfortunate for the former league MVP but this is what it has come to.