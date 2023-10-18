James Harden‘s trade request had all the ingredients of a true NBA drama this summer, as the veteran star went all the way to call the Sixers president Daryl Morey a liar in front of the press and said he would never play again for a club in which he was involved. For the rest of the Philadelphia camp, it’s been quite the situation to witness, but they believe that The Beard is now there to stay.

In a recent interview with NBA insider Michael Scotto, club star Tobias Harris was asked about dealing with his teammates’ state of affairs and remaining concentrated on the upcoming campaign. The Hoopshype reporter asked: “Regarding James Harden, do you guys try to tell him we’d still love to play with you and build off last season, or do you guys not get involved?”

“Nah. I think nobody has any ill will or hard feelings on that situation. We’re just taking it day by day and seeing where it goes,” the small foward assured.

Tobias Harris said this about James Harden being at practice. Thoughts?? pic.twitter.com/Xf5DI95GpD — Aidan LaPorta (@AidanLaPorta69) October 17, 2023

Despite his incessant wishes to leave Philly, Harden has remained professional and attended his team’s training camp and preseason contests. The 10-time All-Star really wanted to play for the Clippers this season and has recently revealed he doesn’t think he can fix his relationship with the Sixers’ boss.

“It’s not even about this situation. This is life,” James told the press this past weekend. “When you lose trust in someone, it’s like a marriage. When you lose trust in someone, you know what I mean? It’s pretty simple.”

Harden, who has always shared a close relationship with Morey ever since their time in Houston, received a $100,000 fine from the NBA for calling out the team’s president during his Adidas tour in China.

In the past decade, Harden has been of the best players in the NBA, winning three scoring titles and the league MVP back in 2018. However, he has a knack for requesting and then forcing a trade, as he’s done three times before in his career.

Harden assures that his biggest desire was to retire in Philly but this wasn’t ever a plan for the team’s administration

“I wanted to be here and retire a Sixer, and the front office didn’t have that in their future plans,” the 34-year-old revealed last Friday. “It’s literally out of my control. It’s something I didn’t want to happen to be in this position.”

The 10-time All-Star still wants to be traded out of Pennsylvania as he explained why his relationship with his team’s administration is broken.

About returning to action, the veteran guard believes he’s ready to contribute again to Philly’s cause during these final preseason exhibitions.

“You’ve got to talk to the front office about that,” he expressed. “I’ve just been here working my butt off. I love the game of basketball, so I’m just in the gym putting the work in. It’s all I can control.”