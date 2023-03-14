College Basketball
Snoop Dogg’s March Madness Bracket, Predictions, and Expert Picks
Snoop Dogg enjoys filling out a March Madness bracket, making predictions, and giving out expert picks each year during the NCAA Tournament. This time around, the famous rap artist made a few bold picks for the 84th annual addition of the tournament. Can No. 1 Alabama advance to the Final Four? Find out below.
- Three No. 6 seeds to Sweet 16 (+1000)
- Duke to Final Four (+750)
- USC to Elite Eight (+650)
- UCLA to win National Championship (+1200)
Snoop Dogg March Madness 2023 Bracket
Snoop Dogg was born in Long Beach, California. This explains why the 51-year-old is trusting UCLA to defeat No. 15 UNC Asheville in the First Round, No. 7 Northwestern in the Second Round, No. 3 Gonzaga in the Sweet 16, No. 1 Kansas in the Elite Eight, and then take down No. 1 Houston and No. 1 Alabama to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament National Championship.
🚨 @SnoopDogg's Bracket!
UCLA 🏆
USC 👉 #Elite8
Duke 👉 @MFinalFour
Three 6-seeds 👉 #Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/EVSgD8Mgsl
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 14, 2023
Snoop Dogg March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks
No. 2 UCLA is expected to defeat No. 15 UNC Asheville this Thursday at Golden 1 Center. Sportsbooks show the Bruins as heavy 17.5-point favorites. If UCLA advances to the Second Round, the Bruins’ first crucial test is No. 7 Northwestern, assuming the Wildcats win over Boise State this Thursday. Snoop Dogg predicts both UCLA and Northwestern will advance to the Second Round.
No. 5 Duke to Final Four (+750)
Snoop Dogg is riding with No. 5 Duke to advance to the Final Four. For this to happen, the rapper predicts the Blue Devils will defeat No. 12 Oral Roberts in the First Round, followed by No. 4 Tennessee in the Second Round, No. 1 Purdue in the Sweet 16, and No. 10 USC in the Elite Eight. The California native is expecting No. 1 Alabama to beat Duke in the Final Four.
No. 10 USC to Elite Eight (+650)
Next, for No. 10 USC to qualify for the Elite Eight, Snoop Dogg is hoping the Trojans will win over No. 7 Michigan State in the First Round, No. 2 Marquette in the Second Round, and No. 6 Kentucky in the Sweet 16. The song writer then has USC losing to No. 5 Duke in the Elite Eight. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Spartans have a 59.6% chance of defeating USC in the First Round this Friday. Other predictions are on the main page.
No. 2 UCLA to win National Championship (+1200) | Snoop Dogg Picks
Lastly, Snoop Dogg believes No. 2 UCLA will win the 2023 NCAA Tournament National Championship. For that to occur, the Bruins must beat No. 15 UNC Asheville in the First Round, No. 7 Northwestern in the Second Round, No. 3 Gonzaga in the Sweet 16, No. 1 Kansas in the Elite Eight, No. 1 Houston in the Semifinals, and No. 1 Alabama in the National Championship. That’s his bold prediction. However, we’ve all seen stranger things take place during March Madness. There’s a slim chance that Snoop Dogg is correct.
