Snoop Dogg enjoys filling out a March Madness bracket, making predictions, and giving out expert picks each year during the NCAA Tournament. This time around, the famous rap artist made a few bold picks for the 84th annual addition of the tournament. Can No. 1 Alabama advance to the Final Four? Find out below.

Snoop Dogg March Madness 2023 Bracket

Snoop Dogg was born in Long Beach, California. This explains why the 51-year-old is trusting UCLA to defeat No. 15 UNC Asheville in the First Round, No. 7 Northwestern in the Second Round, No. 3 Gonzaga in the Sweet 16, No. 1 Kansas in the Elite Eight, and then take down No. 1 Houston and No. 1 Alabama to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament National Championship.

Snoop Dogg March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

No. 2 UCLA is expected to defeat No. 15 UNC Asheville this Thursday at Golden 1 Center. Sportsbooks show the Bruins as heavy 17.5-point favorites. If UCLA advances to the Second Round, the Bruins’ first crucial test is No. 7 Northwestern, assuming the Wildcats win over Boise State this Thursday. Snoop Dogg predicts both UCLA and Northwestern will advance to the Second Round.

Snoop Dogg is riding with No. 5 Duke to advance to the Final Four. For this to happen, the rapper predicts the Blue Devils will defeat No. 12 Oral Roberts in the First Round, followed by No. 4 Tennessee in the Second Round, No. 1 Purdue in the Sweet 16, and No. 10 USC in the Elite Eight. The California native is expecting No. 1 Alabama to beat Duke in the Final Four.

No. 10 USC to Elite Eight (+650)

Next, for No. 10 USC to qualify for the Elite Eight, Snoop Dogg is hoping the Trojans will win over No. 7 Michigan State in the First Round, No. 2 Marquette in the Second Round, and No. 6 Kentucky in the Sweet 16. The song writer then has USC losing to No. 5 Duke in the Elite Eight. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Spartans have a 59.6% chance of defeating USC in the First Round this Friday. Other predictions are on the main page.

No. 2 UCLA to win National Championship (+1200) | Snoop Dogg Picks

Lastly, Snoop Dogg believes No. 2 UCLA will win the 2023 NCAA Tournament National Championship. For that to occur, the Bruins must beat No. 15 UNC Asheville in the First Round, No. 7 Northwestern in the Second Round, No. 3 Gonzaga in the Sweet 16, No. 1 Kansas in the Elite Eight, No. 1 Houston in the Semifinals, and No. 1 Alabama in the National Championship. That’s his bold prediction. However, we’ve all seen stranger things take place during March Madness. There’s a slim chance that Snoop Dogg is correct.

