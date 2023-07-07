Sources reveal that they ‘don’t see a scenario’ where Miami can convince the Blazers to trade for Damian Lillard

Ever since the summer started we’ve already witnessed some crazy trades between NBA franchises, including some potential storylines involving superstars like Damian Lillard who requested a trade from the Trail Blazers after 11 campaigns playing for Portland.

This week NBA expert Emily Austin, who hosts “The Hoop Chat”, talked to the press about the latest offseason transfer rumors and gave her take on the Lillard situation, explaining why she believes that it won’t be easy to see him playing in Florida this upcoming campaign.

“I don’t see a scenario where Miami can put up a package that will satisfy the Blazers,” she revealed in a recent interview.

NBA expert Emily Austin talks Damian Lillard, James Harden and other offseason storylineshttps://t.co/1GXN4fBpCo — Jaun News Usa (@jaunnewsusa) July 6, 2023

Austin went further to explain that up until know, the Blazers haven’t shown interest in the assets that conform the package offered to them by the South Beach franchise.

“They’ve already expressed they’re not interested in Tyler Herro, and if the Miami Heat are going to give up a Bam (Adebayo) or a Jimmy (Butler) or a key role player to the team in exchange for another star – I call it a star swap — what did you accomplish by that? I feel like that will defeat the entire purpose of the Heat running for a championship.

“If you give up a superstar for Damian Lillard, I feel like it’s an equal trade and it was pointless,” she assured. “If they could come up with a package, which I’ve seen has been in the works, but it’s not ‘satisfying’ the Blazers, they’re gonna have to think of a third team that could help make this happen.”

According to the NBA insider, the San Antonio Spurs might be that third squad that could help complete them a deal or even make a surprise swoop to keep the Portland star for themselves.

Austin also believes that despite hus supposed requested a trade, James Harden will remain in Philadelphia

While the Lillard situation remains unsolved, James Harden is also stuck in a particular situation. Reporter Emily Austin is aware that the veteran star reportedly asked for a trade after picking up his $36.5 million option for the next season, but she predicts he will stay put in Pennsylvania.

However, many other media platforms are already placing Harden far away from the Sixers. Check out ESPN’s take on the matter, as Ohm Youngmisuk joins the expert panel to discuss his potential move to the Clippers:

“Ultimately, I think James Harden kinda needs to find his place and settle there. I saw with the Brooklyn Nets how it rolled for him. I saw in Houston how that rolled for him,” Austin said. “I think James Harden needs to stick with Philly. They need to find whatever is not working for them and go off of that.”

The NBA insider then added she didn’t think Harden will find the “greener grass” he’s looking for outside of Philadelphia.