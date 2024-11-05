Gregg Popovich’s age is starting to catch up with him, as the legendary coach is currently out of the team while he recovered from an illness that hasn’t been disclosed yet. The Spurs announced at the start of the week that the he wasn’t going to travel with the team during their two-game road trip to Los Angeles and then Houston on Wednesday.

The question remains if the tactician will be back on Thursday when San Antonio host the Trail Blazers, while Mitch Johnson continues to serve as interim coach during Pop’s absence. Prior to this weekend’s clash against the Wolves, Johnson was informed only two hours before tipoff.

“He’s not feeling well,” Mitch told the press. “This has happened before. I think everybody’s just always got to be ready for the next man up. We’ve had it with injuries and sometimes people get sick or don’t feel well or things come up in life. He’s just not feeling well.”

BREAKING: Gregg Popovich is “OK” and just needs “rest”, per @tom_orsborn. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VPYXSjbY3q — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 4, 2024

This marks only the third time that he must serve as the Spurs’ head coach with Gregg unavailable, while former assistants like Becky Hammon and Tim Duncan have already done the same in the past while the Hall of Famer is going through an illness or medical procedure.

Despite not having Popovich on Saturday, the Texan team was still able to defeat Minnesota 113 to 103, with a brilliant 25-point performance from Keldon Johnson and of course, a masterclass from Chris Paul who dropped 15 points and handed out 13 assists.

“Mitch did a great job, man,” the veteran said after Saturday’s victory. “I think our whole coaching staff [did]. Things happen within this league all the time and just like with the players, it’s next man. So, shoutout to Mitch; he did a great job tonight.”

Before Monday’s game against the Clippers, Johnson addressed the elephant in the room. “I just want to start off by saying that Pop’s impact on our organization from the players that he’s coached and the staff that’s worked with him in the community of San Antonio,” Mitch said. “It’s hard to articulate or put into words, and if I tried it would not do it justice.”

Rival coaches around the league have expressed their respects for Popovich’s legacy and hope he recovers soon from his illness

Gregg, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame back in August 2023, is apparently ‘okay’ and only needs ‘rest’ before he’s back curtsied with San Antonio. Nevertheless, many NBA coaches have expressed their worry over his health and hope he’s back soon in action.

“I don’t know what’s going on, but I said prayers,” said Clippers coach Ty Lue, before his team clashed against the Spurs on Monday. “Hopefully he’s well, has a speedy recovery. Pop’s been so much to our game, to our coaches. Anytime we go to a coaches’ meeting, he’s the one that steps up and makes sure we get what we’re suppose to get.”

Lue recognizes Pop’s immense legacy beyond the basketball court. “Just everything he’s done for the game. He speaks out on all the politics. He’s one guy that we follow and we listen to. He’s always got our back as well as the players. So, hopefully, he has a speedy recovery,” the tactician expressed.

Pop is currently leading a historic career as he leads with 1,390 victories and another 170 postseason wins after conquering five NBA titles. This 2024-25 campaign is his 29th in charge as head coach, all with San Antonio.