Spurs exercise 2023-24 options on Devin Vassell, Joshua Primo

The San Antonio Spurs have exercised Devin Vassell and Joshua Primo’s 2023-24 team options. Vassell’s option is for $5,887,899, whereas Primo’s team option is for $4,341,600.

In November 2020, Vassell signed a four-year, $18.59 million rookie scale contract with San Antonio. His contract is fully guaranteed.

According to some NBA betting sites, the Spurs have the fifth-lowest odds of winning a championship in 2023. Since San Antonio is undergoing a rebuild, the team has a slim chance of making the playoffs this season.

Of course, Primo has another team option worth $5,982,725 for the 2024-25 season. The Spurs have until October 31, 2023, to make a final decision on the wing’s second club option.

This is part of the four-year, $18.42 million rookie scale contract the Alabama product signed with the team last August. Similar to Vassell’s deal, the guard’s contract is fully guaranteed.

Primo suffered a sprained MCL during training camp, but the 19-year-old is expected to return for the team’s Oct. 19th season opener against the Charlotte Hornets.

Moreover, Vassell was selected 11th overall by the Spurs in the 2020 NBA Draft. During his rookie 2020-21 season, the Florida State star averaged 5.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game in 62 appearances.

Last season, the forward recorded career-high numbers. In 71 games played, Vassell logged 12.3 points, 4.3 boards, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest. Plus, he shot 42.7% from the field and 36.1% from downtown.

On February 26, 2022, in the Spurs’ 133-129 loss against the Miami Heat, the wing scored a career-high 22 points in 28 minutes of action. He finished 8-of-17 (47.1%) shooting from the floor and 3-of-6 (50%) from 3-point range.

Vassell also tied his career high in scoring versus the Portland Trail Blazers on April Fools’ Day.

Furthermore, Primo was selected 12th overall by the Spurs in the 2021 NBA Draft. In his rookie season, he averaged 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game in 50 appearances. Not to mention, he shot 37.4% from the field and 30.7% from beyond the arc.

While with the Austin Spurs, the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the guard recorded 17 points, 3.3 boards, 4.8 assists, 1 steal, and 1.3 blocks per game in 12 appearances. In addition to averaging 30.7 minutes, he shot 41.4% from the floor as well.

Per Basketball-Reference statistics, the Canadian baller is projected to average 12 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists with San Antonio in the 2022-23 season.