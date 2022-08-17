Spurs sign forward Alize Johnson to a one-year, $2 million contract

The San Antonio Spurs have signed forward Alize Johnson to a one-year, $2 million contract. This is non-guaranteed deal for the 26-year-old. Johnson was selected 50th overall by the Indiana Pacers in the 2018 NBA Draft.

During his rookie 2018-19 season, the forward’s offensive production was limited. While shooting 25% from the field and 50% from 3-point range in 14 games played, Johnson also averaged 1.4 rebounds per game.

In the following 2019-20 season, Johnson averaged 2 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. Plus, through 17 games played, the forward shot 41.4% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown.

On November 28, 2020, after signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Toronto Raptors, he was waived one month later. Although he bounced around from team to team, Johnson is a fourth-year player. He can help the Spurs.

Additionally, the forward signed with the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League on January 27, 2021. In 15 games played, Johnson averaged 16.6 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He was selected to the All-NBA G League Second Team.

The forward ranked third in the G League in field goal percentage (56.7%), fifth in made field goals (102), second in player efficiency rating (22.6) and first overall in total rebound percentage (22.5).

Then, Johnson signed two 10-day contracts with the Brooklyn Nets. After impressing the front office, he agreed to sign with the team as a free agent on April 11, 2021.

Furthermore, in 18 games played with the Nets, the forward posted career-high numbers. Johnson averaged 5.2 points, 5 rebounds and 10.5 minutes played per game.

In the Nets’ 118-88 loss to the Utah Jazz on Mar. 24, the third-year player recorded career-highs 23 points and 15 rebounds in 33 minutes of action. He shot 11-for-15 (73.3%) from the field.

Then, on Sept. 6, Johnson signed a multi-year contract with the Chicago Bulls. While with the Bulls in the 2021-22 season, he averaged 1.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game in 16 games played.

However, the forward was then waived by Chicago months later in December. Now, this signing by the Spurs should give the team frontcourt depth.

Of course, Johnson went on to sign a 10-day contract with the Washington Wizards and two 10-day contracts with the New Orleans Pelicans. Though, between the Wizards and Pelicans, he only appeared in a combined total seven games.

In four games played with New Orleans, the forward averaged 2.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

