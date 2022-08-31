Spurs sign guard Jalen Adaway to Exhibit 10 contract

The San Antonio Spurs have signed Jalen Adaway to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. This is a non-guaranteed, one-year deal.

The 6’5″ guard played his first two seasons in the NCAA with Miami (OH). Then, he played his final two seasons with St. Bonaventure.

While with the Miami Heat in the NBA 2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas, Adaway averaged 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in six appearances.

In his freshman 2017-18 season, Adaway averaged 8.5 points and 5 rebounds per game in 32 appearances. Plus, he shot 48.8% from the field and 26.1% from 3-point range.

During his sophomore 2018-19 season, in 31 games played and 17 starts, the guard averaged 7.5 points and 5 rebounds per game. And he finished shooting 50.5% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc.

He played well enough to impress Spurs scouts.

For his junior season, Adaway redshirted after transferring to St. Bonaventure. Per NCAA rules, he sat out for the 2019-20 season.

Then, in the 2020-21 season, the guard recorded then career-high numbers. Adaway averaged 12.2 points, 6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in 21 appearances. Not to mention, he shot 51.5% from the field and 34.5% from downtown.

Of course, he was selected to the All-Atlantic 10 Tournament First Team. If the guard’s success in college carries over to the professional level, a two-way deal with the Spurs could be in his future.

In his senior 2021-22 season, Adaway averaged 15.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal per game in 32 games played. While averaging a career-high 37.8 minutes per game, he finished 47.4% shooting from the floor and 37.6% from long range.

In October 2021, the Bonnies became a nationally ranked team for the first time in four decades, per the first AP Top 25 poll of the year.

Additionally, Adaway was selected to the All-Atlantic 10 First Team. He ended the 2021-22 season ranking seventh in the Atlantic 10 in total points (490), 20th in total rebounds (188), 12th in rebounds per game (6) and fourth in made field goals (189).

The guard’s final season was arguably the best year of his college career. The San Antonio Spurs will evaluate his performance on the Austin Spurs, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

