Spurs sign veteran forward Stanley Johnson to one-year deal

The San Antonio Spurs have signed seven-year veteran Stanley Johnson to a one-year deal, per multiple sources. In August, the Los Angeles Lakers traded Johnson and Talen Horton-Tucker to the Utah Jazz for Patrick Beverley.

However, the Jazz waived the 26-year-old in October. Last season, in 48 appearances with the Lakers, the forward averaged 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Plus, he shot 46.6% from the field and 31.4% from downtown.

Based on a few NBA betting sites, the Spurs have the lowest odds in the league to win the championship in 2023. Considering San Antonio is undergoing a rebuild under coach Gregg Popovich, sportsbooks are not expecting much.

While with the Lakers in the 2021-22 season, the California native scored a season-high 21 points in a 120-101 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 8.

Johnson was selected eighth overall by the Detroit Pistons in the 2015 NBA Draft. In the 2017-18 season, the wing averaged a career-high 8.7 points per game in 69 appearances.

Spurs sign seven-year veteran wing Stanley Johnson to a one-year contract

During the 2018-19 season, the Pistons then traded Johnson to the New Orleans Pelicans. With the Pelicans, the forward logged 5.3 points, 2.3 boards, and 1.6 assists per contest in 18 games off the bench.

Following the season, New Orleans declined to extend a $4.5 million qualifying offer to the wing, making him a free agent.

Moreover, Johnson signed a deal with the Toronto Raptors during the 2019 offseason. He played two seasons with the team. In 61 appearances of the 2020-21 season, the wing averaged 4.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists for Toronto.

On May 13, 2021, in the Raptors’ 114-102 loss to the Chicago Bulls, the Arizona product scored a career-high 35 points in 44 minutes of action.

In addition to recording 10 boards, five assists, and three steals, he finished 12-of-22 (54.5%) shooting from the floor and knocked down six 3-pointers.

Lakers fans are probably upset that G.M. Rob Pelinka traded Stanley Johnson to the Jazz for Patrick Beverley. Through 20 starts this season, Beverley is averaging a career-low 4.5 points per game.

If Johnson can stay healthy, this is a solid signing by the Spurs.