According to Stephen Curry, the same basketball culture that has made the Warriors the most successful NBA team in the past decade, bringing four titles to Golden State, is precisely what needs to change in order to contend for yet another championship.

The superstar believes that their rivals already know their formula and after their third-consecutive loss on Sunday, he’s convinced it’s time for a change. Curry talked about their offensive struggles after losing to Minnesota on Sunday.

“There’s always been a certain approach to guarding us,” the veteran guard said. “For years, you know where attention is going to be. Usually try to blitz me in a pick-and-roll, stay body-tight on Klay … whatever the case is we have to make adjustments. We can’t just keep doing the same thing and expect a different result. It’s not a panic or anything. It’s just a matter of getting a little smarter and a little bit more organized.”

Curry is currently the only Warriors player who is averaging over 20+ points this season, with an impressive 30.7 mark to his name. Klay Thompson is second on the team with 16.7 points, which is much lower than in previous campaigns.

“Everything is on the table for us for adjustments,” Curry added. “When you’ve lost three straight, you have to make adjustments. I don’t know if it’s a rotation thing or whatever the case is, but everything is on the table and everyone has to be ready to step in.”

After their latest defeat, Klay also addressed his poor shooting. “I feel great,” he first said. “Well, I don’t feel great right now because we lost three in a row. But I feel great physically. … If history shows us anything, it’s most definitely coming. What’s the point of panicking and pressing?”

As both the shooting guard and Andrew Wiggins need to improve their point averages, Thompson acknowledged the importance of hard work and remaining confident.

“I’ve been through this more than a decade. It’s hard. Basketball is hard. I’m not going to lose faith or confidence. One thing I’ve proved is the resiliency within me. I’ll come back and have a great month. First 10 games, I didn’t shoot it as I’m capable, so the next 10 games, I’ll be lights out,” he said.

After their recent-loss against the Timberwolves, Golden State coach Steve Kerr was also very honest about his team’s struggles besides Curry’s incredible form. He recognized that the Warriors can’t place all the offensive responsibilities on their superstar’s hands.

“No question, we need some scoring and some playmaking from elsewhere. We gotta keep plugging away and we’ll go from there and see where that takes us,” he assured.

Golden State started off this season with a 5-1 record, and have now dropped to 6-5. Despite Curry playing in MVP mode, his teammates are from from it, and legend Chris Mullin also believes something must change.

“Steph is putting up dynamic numbers, MVP numbers,” the Hall of Famer said. “He needs his teammates to find their rhythm and their flow. To me, it’s not just the starters or the subs. I think Steve Kerr has to look at sprinkling in a few different lineups. Not necessarily just changing the starting lineup, but within the game, getting some youth and athleticism around some of those vets.”