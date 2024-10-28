Stephen Curry was sent to undergo an almost immediate MRI on Sunday evening, after he pretty much limped off stage during yesterday’s clash against the Clippers. That means it is two bad news for the Golden State camp, as they also endured their first defeat of the campaign at the hands of their California rivals.

With three minutes left to the third quarter, he twisted his left ankle and checked out of the game at once. The player was tended on the sidelines by athletic trainer Drew Yoder, until he was finally given another go four minutes into the fourth quarter.

Nevertheless, the 36-year-old seemed to aggravate his injury and left the contest for good, which ended 112 to 104 in favor of the Los Angeles squad. His coach Steve Kerr described the injury as “mild or moderate,” despite the fact that Curry has fallen to multiple sprains on the same ankle in the past years.

Steph Curry (ankle) limped to the locker room during the Warriors-Clippers game. Hope he's okay 🙏 (via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/txAhvA4vgD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 28, 2024

“He’s doing OK. He said it was, I think he used the word mild or moderate,” the Warriors coach said post match. “He’s obviously sprained the ankle many times before so he doesn’t think it’s too bad, but obviously it’s a concern.”

For now, the team is anticipated that their main superstar might be missing some time, maybe even several games. “I feel more comfortable that we can withstand an absence offensively without Steph because of [our] depth,” Kerr said about his new roster, with new stars like Buddy Hield.

Another great example of a Golden State player who has been on fire ever since the start of the season is Andrew Wiggins. Last night against the Clippers, the forward ended the match with 29 points on 11-of-15 shooting, including 5-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Kerr praised his pupil after the contest. “Wiggs is off to a great start and had a great night,” shared the Golden State tactician. “He’s an obvious candidate to get the ball more. But we’ve got a deep team. We’ve got a lot of guys who can play. We will be ready.”

Curry’s teammates did show some worryness over the fact that they might have to face the upcoming games without his offensive prowess

Despite their coach’s reassurance that they will be able to handle themselves without Steph, who is still waiting on his MRI results, most of his teammates told the press that they do hope they can have the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader back with them as soon as possible.

“You don’t replace Steph Curry but we do have a deep team, that’s what the numbers are for,” guard Moses Moody said about the player who just started his 16th campaign and dropped 18 points (shooting 6 for 11 with four 3-pointers), handed out six assists and earned four rebounds.

As the veteran left the court for good in the fourth quarter, Gary Payton II helped him out. “[I just] shake my head,” his teammate said. “Hate to have it, especially with him. But we’ll be all right. … Hopefully he doesn’t miss too many, but we’ve got to figure it out.”

As for Hield, who is slowly earning the trust of the Golden State fans, believes that if the Warriors play as a team, they have a chance at competing. “We’ve just got to stick together,” Buddy expressed about the possibility of playing without Steph. “It’ll be a great challenge.”