Steph Curry says Warriors must learn lesson after losing 17-point lead to Spurs

Following their 10-point loss to the Spurs on Saturday night, the Warriors have been under scrutiny. This is why team star Stephen Curry, who produced one of his poorest performances of the season, felt the need to address his club’s struggles once the game came to an end.

The all-time best shooter from beyond the arc, was only able to convert 3 of his 10 attempts from range, scoring only 14 points in total, while teammate Draymond Green only dropped in one point after 27 minutes of play.

However, the most notable stat of the matchup, was the fact that Golden State was holding a commanding 17-point lead late in the third quarter, and somehow weren’t able to control rival Victor Wembanyama and capitalize on their advantage. “You can find reasons or excuses after a game, things like that,” Curry started out.

“But we’re up 17 with three minutes left in the third. Golden State can learn a lesson about capturing and maintaining momentum on the road when you’ve done enough to separate,” said the ten-time NBA All-Star.

His head coach, on the other hand, concentrate most of his postgame interview but acknowledging Wembanyama’s impact during the match and signalling how his team struggled under pressure. “We ran out of gas,” Steve Kerr admitted. “But this is part of the NBA, and we have to learn how to execute under pressure when we’re tired. We didn’t do that tonight, but we’ll get better.”

The absence of Jonathan Kuminga, who has been a key contributor this season, didn’t help the Warriors’ cause. Kerr explained the reason for his forward’s non-attendance. “He just felt sick before the game,” he said, while easing the Warriors fans’ concerns.

One of the best Golden State players on the court was Andrew Wiggins, who posted 20 points, five rebounds, and three assists in 33 minutes. After the game, he summed it up bluntly: “They just played harder than us.”

Chris Paul praises Spurs teammate Wembanyama for being relentless against the Warriors and pushing his squad all the way until the end

Chris Paul is clear about the reason’s why San Antonio have earned their ninth victory of the campaign, while standing 10th in the Western Conference’s standings. The veteran praised his teammate Victor Wembanyama after beating Golden State by 10 points on Saturday night.

“Vic’s confidence never wavers. It’s really impressive to see,” he said. “I’ve been playing for a long time, and I’ve seen players who, after missing two shots, hesitate to take the next one. But he’s different. He’s a guy who works hard and knows the next shot will fall—that’s what matters.”

The Spurs big man ended the contest with 25 points, shooting 9-of-21 from the field, 4-of-13 from beyond the arc, and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line, while beating the Warriors 13 to 33 in the fourth quarter.

Despite defeating the first seed in the West, the French center expressed his admiration for superstar Steph Curry. “He’s very inspiring. Growing up, his whole game—the way he pushes himself on the court—is incredible,” Wembanyama shared. “What stands out now is his will to win, which seems almost immortal.”