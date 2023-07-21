Never judge a book by its cover, right? Going into college, many people doubted Stephen Curry‘s basketball future due to his size. But as soon as he had a ball in his hands, he’d be impossible to guard. And as soon as you thought you were defending him well, he unleashed a long-range shot straight through the rim.

Eventually, he embraced the mantra of feeling underrated in his Davidson years, and never looked back. Now, the four-time champion is one of the best athletes to ever play in the NBA and is celebrating the release of a documentary about his life on the court that’s inspired by how he overcame all his skeptics just by believing in himself.

“Stephen Curry: Underrated” is the name of Apple TV+’s newest product, as it has been released this Friday, July 21.

Steph Curry‘s coming-of-age documentary “Stephen Curry: Underrated” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

“That underrated kind of mindset and being undersized and all that was a badge of honor at a certain point and you kind of flip it on the head,” the Warriors star said about the mentality celebrated in the film. “That’s where the faith of, ‘OK if I apply myself I can be as good as the next guy even though I don’t look the part.’”

It all started back in 2008, when he led Davidson College to an unexpected run to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight that season.

By the following year, he was already being called “The Baby-Faced Assassin” and he kept on believing he could be an NBA superstar.

“I definitely knew, I definitely heard it,” he shared. “I fought it for a while, but then you finally embrace it and then you turn it into kind of an unlock of, ’OK, this is my challenge, this is my reality,’ but what can I do to kind of overcome the challenges of trying to be successful at this craft where in theory it might require you to look a certain way or have a certain physical attribute or whatever the case was.

“It unlocked for me a work ethic in developing my skill set that has carried me through my entire career.”

The Warriors guard hopes this documentary can help inspire others who have been overlooked in pursuing their dreams

Today, he’s a two-time league MVP and has changed the basketball game forever as he’s become arguably the best shooter of all time. Curry can’t help but reminisce on his journey.

“I feel like it’s a great moment of reflection. We talk a little bit about the NBA accomplishments, but it all is through the lens of what helped me develop that underrated mindset while I was at Davidson and why I still talk about it and still refer to it even now,” he expressed. “It’s always a part of my DNA because that’s how I truly learned how to approach the game and find my own identity in this world.”

Curry desires that this film will motivate people who never fully dedicated themselves to their passions because of fear of being rejected. You are the only one who truly knows if you deserve to live your dreams.

“It was always the question of ‘Why now?’” the Golden State star said about making the documentary. “It was having the opportunity to inspire people from all different walks, not even just a basketball or a sports documentary but something that can be applicable to life and any walk of life and people of various backgrounds.”