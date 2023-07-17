You’ve probably been hearing about Golden State superstar Stephen Curry impressing fans on the golf course all throughout the summer. The athlete seems to be good at any sport he plays in, but now he has a trophy to prove he deserves the hype.

This past weekend at Edgewood Tahoe in Nevada, the Warriors guard added the American Century Championship to his trophy cabinet, after an incredible putt that sealed his achievement.

Take a look at exact the moment when Curry nails an Eagle on the 18th green to conquer the tournament:

Steph Curry wins golf tournament with an Eagle on the 18th hole 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0wuqAfljTC — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 17, 2023

Watching him celebrate the way he did, makes it impossible not to reminisce on Curry making a championship point to lift the NBA title. The first thing he did was run over to hug his wife Ayesha, and then celebrate with his golf team and fans around.

The Warriors players has become only the second-active athlete to conquer this celebrity competition, as he considers it a dream come true.

“Being able to lock into the moment, knowing what the stakes were, accepting it,” he shared. “I’ve always dreamt of a situation like this on an 18th green in front of a crowd like that, to make a putt, and you just stick to the routine, have so much confidence in yourself, live with the results.

“Thankfully, it went in, which is insane. Been playing in this thing for almost a decade, and to know I finally got a win, it’s pretty special.”

Not too long ago, he made history on this same course as he incredibly scored a hole-in-one from 152 yards away, the first ever at the seventh hole of the American Century Championship.

“All it is, is just kind of like how I approach basketball, you just put little blocks on top of each other and then eventually you find a pattern that you’re comfortable with,” Curry admitted. “And then like two simple swing thoughts that you can go out into a tournament-type environment and trust that the ball is going to go where you want it to go.”

After winning the tournament, Curry credits the Lakers for his succesful summer in the golf course

Just a couple of months ago, LeBron James got the better of him with the Los Angeles Lakers winning the Western Conference semifinal series 4-2. After earning four NBA titles, an early exit in the playoffs is not something that Curry and his team are used to, however, the Warriors guard used this time to perfect his golf game and it’s paying off.

When asked what was the secret behind this succesful summer on the golf course he said: “Losing to the Lakers, I had an early start on Tahoe prep, that’s it.”

Check out his highlights at the American Century, including his famous hole-in-one shot:

After the competition, his father Dell Curry couldn’t help but compare his son’s exhibition to his achievements on the basketball court.

“To get an Eagle when you needed it, it’s like a three at the buzzer,” he said. “Except, this was at a much harder stage.”