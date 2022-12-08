Stephen Curry named Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was named Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year on Tuesday. This is the first time in Curry’s 14-year career he won the SI award as an individual. For those interested, the issue is available on Thursday.

After defeating LeBron James and Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals, the Warriors were named Sportsperson of the Year after winning their third title in four years.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Stephen Curry possesses the fourth-best odds to win MVP in 2023. A few sportsbooks are giving Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo better odds.

Another dominant season, another ring, and another Sportsperson of the Year award for @StephenCurry30: https://t.co/6kVLcy7Znx pic.twitter.com/9mgq9HPtke — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 6, 2022

Stephen Curry joins LeBron of the Los Angeles Lakers, seven-time super bowl champion Tom Brady, and PGA Tour legend Tiger Woods as the only athletes to win multiple awards.

“Curry extended his reach off the court this year as well: his Eat. Learn. Play,” the printed statement read in the magazine. “Foundation continues to fight food insecurity, promote early childhood literacy and create safe places for kids to play and be active throughout Oakland and the Bay Area…

“Additionally, he worked to make golf more inclusive by supporting the Howard University golf team and launched the UNDERRATED Golf Tour for underrepresented junior players.”

Aside from becoming a four-time NBA champion, 2022 NBA Finals MVP, eight-time All-Star, two-time MVP, and 2022 All-Star Game MVP winner, Curry has received eight All-NBA honors over the course of his playing career.

Plus, he won the NBA Three-Point Contest twice (2015, 2021) and led the league in scoring twice (2016, 2021). Last October, the Warriors guard was also selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

Equally important, to add to his accomplishments, Stephen Curry is the all-time career leader in three-pointers. The Baby-Faced Assassin leads all other players in NBA history with 3,234 threes. Boston Celtics legend Ray Allen ranks second with 2,973.

Stephen Curry has had a remarkable 2022 ⚡️ ▪️ All-Star Game MVP

▪️ Western Conference Finals MVP

▪️ NBA Champion

▪️ Finals MVP

▪️ ESPYS Host & "Best NBA Player" winner

▪️ Graduated from Davidson

▪️ BET Sportsman of the Year

▪️ Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year pic.twitter.com/oyvBJRrNfL — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 6, 2022

Furthermore, Curry’s No. 30 jersey was officially retired by Davidson College, his alma mater, over the summertime. The former Wildcat star visited his school to receive his diploma as well.

It should go without saying that the 34-year-old has had a busy year. Stephen Curry won his first Finals MVP award against the Boston Celtics last season. He averaged 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.

Through 23 starts with the Warriors this season, Curry is averaging 30 points, 6.6 boards, 7.0 assists, and 1.0 steal. He is shooting 49.9% from the floor and 43.2% beyond the arc.

For the eighth time of his NBA career, the Warriors guard is leading the league in three-pointers (117).