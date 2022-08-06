Stephen Curry Surprises Riley with New Sneakers for 10th Birthday

Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrated his daughter’s 10th birthday last month. On Friday, the Finals MVP uploaded Riley’s reaction to her receiving new sneakers from his shoe line on Instagram. He gave her Curry 10 signature sneakers to celebrate her 10th birthday.

In the video, Steph filmed himself talking to Riley with the shoebox on the kitchen counter. He asked her, “You’re 10?” Then, seconds later, asked her to ‘open the box’ and ‘see what’s in there.’

Before Riley opened the box, she mumbled, “I was just trying to eat my tomato 🍅.”

It’s only right… Curry 10s for the 10 year old!! Happy Birthday Riley 🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/gC5TMMUotv — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) August 5, 2022

On his Instagram post, Curry mentioned in the caption: “It’s only right… Curry 10s for the 10 year old!! Happy Birthday Riley 🎂🎉.”

Last month, Steph posted a happy birthday message for her: “July 19, 2022. 10 years watching you blossom has been the best of the best! Now- stop growing up so fast please. . . ..We love you 😍.”

After Game 1 of the 2015 Western Conference Finals, 2-year-old Riley first made an appearance during Stephen’s postgame press conference. Riley crawled into his lap and was heard saying, “You’re too loud, Daddy!”

Stephen Curry celebrated 11-year wedding anniversary with Ayesha

As for Steph and Ayesha, the couple celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. The couple wedded on July 30, 2011 at Ballantyne Resort. Steph and Ayesha started dating in Charlotte, North Carolina when they were teenagers.

The two-time scoring champion graduated from Charlotte Christian School, whereas Ayesha graduated from Weddington High School.

On Ayesha’s Instagram, she posted: “11!!!! Today we celebrated 11 years married! It’s truly flown by. Getting to spend my life with my best friennnnnd, my love, my rock, my everything.”

“Every year just gets better! I am so grateful and feel so blessed. More than half way to 20! That’s crazy!!! Okay… back to celebrating. I love you @stephencurry30!”

Winning in life never stops for Stephen Curry.

Stephen Curry debuts the upcoming Curry 10 at Curry Camp 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/aNTHPUJqs1 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 5, 2022

Steph has had quite a memorable offseason. After winning his fourth NBA championship and first Finals MVP with the Warriors, the 34-year-old hosted the 2022 ESPYS. And on Friday, the Curry 4 FloTro Lilac sneakers also released through Under Armor.

Riley should consider herself a lucky girl. Curry 9 Flo sneakers are selling for between $350 to $500 on ebay. This means the Curry 10 signature sneakers will sell for hundreds of dollars in the future as well. At a practice, the eight-time All-Star debuted his Curry 10 shoes at Curry Camp in San Francisco.

