Steve Kerr and JJ Redick had prepared a special moment reserved for basketball players and staff from Palisades Charter High School, who attended this Thursday night’s classic matchup between Lakers and Warriors at the Crypto.com Arena.

Both head coaches treated the Dolphins squad to an intimate ceremony to give strength to those who have been displaced by the wildfires that severely damaged their school’s premises and destroyed most of their neighborhood last month.

The event, that occurred right before Los Angeles’ 120-112 victory over Golden State, was also deeply personal for the NBA tacticians. Kerr’s childhood home was burnt to the ground as his 90-year-old mother evacuated, just as JJ’s family home disappeared in the same fire.

JJ Redick and Steve Kerr will meet with members of Palisades Charter High School at Lakers-Warriors game pic.twitter.com/WvNtpADSkL — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) February 7, 2025

“It’s been nice just to collaborate with the Lakers and hopefully put together a nice evening for the Pali team and coaches,” said Kerr, who hopes these kids do not lose hope after the tragedy. “I know a lot of them lost their homes, and JJ and I know exactly what they’re going through.

The Warriors coach then added: “So if we can give them a good night, something to remember, and also get away from what’s been happening recently, that’s hopefully a nice thing for them.”

The Golden State organization gifted the high school squad with Warriors’ gear, while Kerr joked around by telling them they had to root for his team that night. Redick, on the other hand, wore a Pali High shirt during his pregame news conference.

“It’s nice of Steve to do, and obviously anything I can do to support people, I’ll do,” the rookie coach shared, as he had planned to visit the Dolphins after the contest came to an end. Pali High is temporarily closed while officials search for a temporary home, while students continue to learn remotely.