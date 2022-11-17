Steve Kerr roasts Warriors: ‘We lack collective grit, we’re playing a Drew League game’

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is disappointed in his team for a lackluster 6-9 record, which ranks 12th in the Western Conference. Golden State is winless on the road through 15 games.

Following the Warriors’ 130-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, Kerr blasted his players for their lack of effort. “We lack collective grit. We’re playing a Drew League game right now,” the Warriors coach said.

Steve Kerr isn’t panicking despite comparing the Warriors’ play to a pick-up game pic.twitter.com/4IBjzszjNZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 17, 2022

“I’ve always felt the game rewards you if you commit to the game,” continued Steve Kerr. “If you really compete together, shots go in, calls go your way, breaks fall your way, and we’re not earning any of this stuff. That’s why we are winless on the road. It’s a pickup game.”

Not only is Golden State 0-8 on the road this season, but the team also allowed at least 125 points for the sixth time this season — the most through 15 games since the 1982-83 season.

“It’s a pickup game out there,” added Steve Kerr. “There’s no execution at either end, no certain commitment to the group to get three stops in a row to execute on offense.”

Four weeks into the 2022-23 season, the Warriors rank 29th in opponent points, allowing 118.3 points per game. Their defensive efficiency is 1.106, which ranks 25th in the NBA as well.

Golden State’s opponents are shooting 46.3% from the field.

Stephen Curry scored a season-high 50 points against the Suns. It was the third time this season the two-time MVP scored at least 40 points in a game.

However, the Warriors were still outmatched on both sides of the ball. Golden State allowed 72 first-half points. Plus, Phoenix shot an impressive 44-of-86 (51.2%) from the floor.

“Steph is not only one of the greatest players of all time, but one of the finest human beings I’ve ever met in my life,” Steve Kerr said after the loss.

Moreover, Klay Thompson has not yet returned to form, but the five-time All-Star is slowly getting there. The guard ended his outing with 19 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 30 minutes of action.

The Suns’ largest lead of the game was by 18 points.