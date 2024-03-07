Steven Adams is embarking on a new chapter in his 11-year career, as he was recently traded from Memphis to Houston to take part of his fourth NBA team. Despite the fact that the 30-year-old is recovering from knee surgery and won’t return until next season, he’s already excited to be a part of the Rockets.

The last time the athlete played a regular season match was on January 22, 2023, but he’s convinced he can already contribute to his new locker room. The big man isn’t entirely sure what he can do to help his team just yet, as he first wants to get to know everyone.

“I’m not sure,” the center said. “Right now it’s just gathering information, hanging around, being around the guys. You can’t just come in like, ‘this is what you have to do’ … you have to build some sort of rapport first, so what you say actually lands and they know it’s coming from a good place.”

Speaking of Rockets centers, ICYMI, Happy to be in Houston, Steven Adams gets lay of the land in visiting new Rockets teammates https://t.co/35NB3jdNCh via @houstonchron — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) March 6, 2024

The press has been talking about him performing a mentorship with 21-year-old Alperen Sengun, who is already starting to lead the Rockets and show signs of potentially dominate the league.

“It goes both ways. He might teach me something too. Everyone can teach everyone. It’s not an age thing. It’s about being open with everyone because we’re the ones out there battling. That’s the most important thing doing all this – we’ll take care of the Xs and Os, and it’s just about team-mate to team-mate,” Adams assured.

Steven also shared his thoughts on being a part of a rebuilding team. “It’s part of the business, bro,” he explained. “It’s good that it’s somewhere like Houston. My whole career I have been somewhat in the middle (of the US), so I’m quite familiar with the place.”

Before moving to Texas, the big man revealed he talked to former teammate Dillon Brooks about the life style around Houston. “He just let me know about the culture, that the players were really good, young guys. It’s all positive stuff, especially where the team is building towards.

“There is lots and lots of talent. Yes, they are young but they have no limits. We simply need to put in place a structure that allows them to flourish,” the player said.

Adams hopes to continue to perform in Houston as one of the most effective screen-setters in the NBA

In the past, Steven is famous for having helped superstar point guards like Ja Morant and Russell Westbrook find more space to play and live up to their offensive potential. The 30-year-old is well known to be one of the best screen setters in the league, and he expects to continue down this road.

“I’m not sure if it helps them,” Adams said with a smile. “I just like hitting people, bro. People say it helps, so I’ll keep doing it, mate.”

About his new home in Houston, the veteran revealed that he doesn’t know too much about the city. All his knowledge of Texas is mostly based on his experiences visiting with other NBA franchises, but he soon hopes to link up with the community.

“I’m trying to get amongst the people, so we’ll see what it’s like. I went to the mall yesterday, and that was cool. There were lots of people there, and they were surprised – ‘What the hell are you doing here?’ ‘I play for you guys, now.’ So, it was good stuff,” he expressed.