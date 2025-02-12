Suns’ Bol Bol has been playing at a high level since the team traded Jusuf Nurkic

The Phoenix Suns were home on Tuesday night to face the Memphis Grizzlies. It was a hard-fought game by both teams but Memphis won 119-112.

Starting his first game of the season for Phoenix on Tuesday was big man Bol Bol. He’s seen limited playing time this season for the Suns. However, the team traded Jusuf Nurkic at the deadline and Bol has stepped up in the frontcourt.

Bol Bol had tied his career-high with four blocks on Tuesday vs. the Grizzlies

Bol Bol in his first start as a Sun: 18 PTS

14 REB (season-high)

2 STL

4 BLK (ties career-high) His first double-double since February of 2024. pic.twitter.com/qZDjx9FO40 — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 12, 2025



In the second round of the 2019 NBA draft, Bol Bol was selected by the Heat. Miami traded him on draft day to the Denver Nuggets. Bol spent the first three seasons of his career with Denver. He played in 53 games and made two starts. After three years, Bol was eventually waived by the Nuggets but was picked up on waiver claims by the Orlando Magic.

Bol Bol enjoyed the best season of his professional career in 2022-23 with Orlando. He averaged a career-high (9.1) points, (5.8) rebounds, (1.0) assists, and (1.2) blocks per game. His 70 games and 33 starts were both career-highs for the 25-year-old. This is his second season with the Phoenix Suns. In 2023-24, Bol appeared in 43 games for the Suns and made zero starts. Bol has played 17 games for Phoenix in 2024-25 and made his first start on Tuesday.

He finished the game with 18 points, 14 rebounds, two steals, and four blocks. Head coach Mike Budenholzer increased Bol’s minutes since the team traded Jusuf Nurkic. So far, Bol has made the most of those opportunities. Bol is averaging (16.3) points in each of his last three contests. At seven-foot-three, Bol can be a stretch five when he is knocking down jump shots. He made three triples on Tuesday vs. the Grizzlies. We’ll see if Bol continues to start for Phoenix in their final 29 games.