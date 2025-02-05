After Luka Doncic’s blockbuster trade to Los Angeles this past weekend, no NBA star has felt safe before Thursday’s deadline. With rumors swirling around suggesting that Kevin Durant might be transferred away from Phoenix, the Suns have downgraded him doubtful for Wednesday’s road clash in Oklahoma City.

The veteran, who is just 26 points shy of reaching 30,000 for his career, has been named many times among NBA executives who are negotiating to improve their rosters. Despite the trade speculation, the Arizona club said that he’s dealing with a left ankle sprain.

Witnessing KD reach this milestone against the Thunder would’ve certainly been a full-circle moment in his career, as he played for them during eight-long years. Nevertheless, the 36-year-old has been booed many times in Oklahoma since he first left as a free agent in 2016.

Brian Windhorst says the Suns are seriously entertaining Kevin Durant trade offers, and Devin Booker is the only player guaranteed to remain on the team (🎥 @GetUpESPN ) pic.twitter.com/5OtO7kv0tR — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 5, 2025

Now the forward, who has been recently selected to his 15th All-Star Game, isn’t sure if he will be able to play his final game with the Suns, as sources close to the franchise have told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst that Phoenix has been open to offers for him in recent days, with the Warriors as one of the most interested.

However, Matt Ishbia has publicly declared many times that he has no intention to trade the superstar. It was just two years ago when the Suns owner, who had just acquired the club, pulled off a blockbuster deal to trade Durant from the Brooklyn Nets.

In spite of Ishbia’s comments, everything seemed to have changed after the Lakers pulled off trading for the Slovenian 25-year-old. “NBA is a wild place, man. If he can get traded, then anybody’s up for grabs,” KD said at the start of the week. “Insane. It’s crazy, crazy. I never would have thought Luka Doncic would get traded at this age. Mid-season.”

According to Durant, loyalty means nothing in the NBA. “Players are held to a different standard of loyalty and commitment to a program but the organizations don’t get held to that same standard from the outside,” he said. “We should all be held to the same standard. It’s a transactional game, there’s a lot of money involved, a lot of business involved.”