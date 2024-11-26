Suns’ Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are returning from calf injuries on Tuesday

After an 8-1 start to the 2024-25 season, the Phoenix Suns are 9-7. They are 1-6 in their last seven played and have lost five straight. That is currently seventh in the Western Conference. All-star PF Kevin Durant suffered a calf injury in a 114-113 win vs. Dallas on November 8. He’s missed their last seven games.

Additionally, Bradley Beal is also dealing with a calf injury. He suffered that injury on November 12 in a win vs. the Utah Jazz. Beal has missed Phoenix’s last five games. All of which have been losses. However, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Durant and Beal are expected to return on Tuesday night. That’s over 45 points offensively that will be added back into the lineup. Phoenix is at home tonight to face LeBron James and the Lakers in the Emirates NBA Cup.

Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are returning from calf injuries on Tuesday

Phoenix is 8-1 with Durant in the lineup this season; 1-6 without. The two-time NBA Finals MVP is back Tuesday. https://t.co/59mVvU7pQf — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 25, 2024



The Suns had a strong start to the season but they’ve run into some trouble in their last seven games. Phoenix has been without starting PF Kevin Durant for seven games and the team is 1-6. They were 8-1 in the nine games that Durant has played in 2024-25. In his nine starts, the 36-year-old is averaging (27.6) points, (6.6) rebounds, (3.4) assists, and (1.4) blocks. Devin Booker is the only other Suns player who averages at least 24+ points per game. Durant has been dealing with a calf injury but will make his return on Tuesday.

In a game vs. the Jazz on November 12, Bradley Beal suffered a calf injury and has missed the last five games for the Suns. Beal has started nine games for the Suns in 2024-25. The 31-year-old is averaging (17.8) points, (4.0) rebounds, (3.7) assists, and (1.4) steals per game. Phoenix is getting a massive boost back to their starting lineup when Beal and Durant return on Tuesday night to play the Lakers. That game will air nationally on TNT at 10:00 p.m. EST.