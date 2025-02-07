Suns’ Kevin Durant was not happy to see his name in trade talks

In 50 games, the Suns are 25-25 this season. They are 5-5 in their last 10 and have lost three straight. Phoenix is ninth in the Western Conference.

Ahead of the trade deadline, the Suns were eager to make a deal. NBA insiders reported that former league MVP Kevin Durant was discussed in trade discussions. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst noted Durant was not happy to hear his name in trade talks. Windhorst said there’s a chance Durant parts ways with the Suns this summer.

Did the Suns let Kevin Durant know he was on the trade block?

Brian Windhorst says Kevin Durant wasn’t happy with his name being involved in trade talks and could be traded this summer “He was not happy he was put into trade talks. I think it’s unpredictable what will happen for the next few months because it’s the nature of the sport, but… pic.twitter.com/to4I7kgg4G — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 7, 2025



At the trade deadline in 2022-23, the Nets traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. In return, they got Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and four first-round picks. Durant has spent the last two and a half seasons with the Phoenix. He’s started all 122 games he has played for the Suns. The 36-year-old is averaging (26.9) points per game in 2024-25 in his 17th professional season.

Phoenix was trying to facilitate a three-way trade that would have sent Kevin Durant to the Warriors. Additionally, Jimmy Butler would have gone to the Sun, and Andrew Wiggins to Miami. However, Kevin Durant turned down the trade. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported was not happy to be involved in trade talks. Durant is still one of the top scorers in the NBA and is a top 15-20 player. Why would Phoenix want to trade him for Jimmy Butler?

Windhosrt believes a split between Phoenix and Kevin Durant could come at the end of the 2024-25 season. He has one season remaining on a four-year deal with the Suns. At 36, Durant is at the tail end of his career but he is still playing at a high level. The Suns could still get a nice trade haul if they move Durant this offseason. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.