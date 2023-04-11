NIL deals have made the college basketball transfer portal even bigger than it had been in the past. Players now have the opportunity to earn money while still getting a quality education and it’s creating a new standard in college sports. One of the most recent players to enter the transfer portal is Syracuse’s, Jesse Edwards. He will not be returning for the Orange next season and is looking for a bigger opportunity with NIL, which is his biggest hurdle not being from the USA.

Edwards played four seasons with Syracuse and will be entering the transfer portal for 2023-24. Niel Adler broke the news that Edwards would not be returning next season. Donna Ditota spoke with Edwards’ father and reported that he would be entering the transfer portal for next season.

Jesse Edwards will be entering the transfer portal, his dad said.https://t.co/5htz6andRY — Donna Ditota (@DonnaDitota1) April 11, 2023

Jesse Edwards will not be returning to play at Syracuse next season

The six-foot-eleven big man played and started in all 34 games for Syracuse this season. He averaged (14.5) points, (10.3) rebounds, (1.4) assists, (1.7) steals, and (2.4) blocks per game. Edwards is now the fourth Syracuse player to enter the transfer portal this season, joining John Bol Ajak, Symir Torrence, and Joe Girard.

Syracuse is facing losing their top three scorers from last season and will have to rebuild immensely through the transfer portal and recruiting. Edwards came to Syracuse as a three-star recruit and has developed himself into one of the nation’s best big men.

It was reported that Edwards’ biggest reason for leaving Syracuse was for NIL opportunities. He had been trying to work out a NIL deal with Syracuse, but it’s a tricky situation for Edwards. His home country is the Netherlands and he’s not allowed to earn money from NIL deals in the United States due to his visa status. Edwards was named to the third-team All-ACC this season and was selected to the all-defensive team as well.