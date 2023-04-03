College Basketball
Taran Armstrong: Top Playmaker in College Basketball Transfer Portal Leaning Towards Washington Huskies
One of the most sought-after point guards in the NCAA transfer portal, Taran Armstrong, is reportedly considering the Washington Huskies as his top option. The 6-foot-6, 190-pound Australian guard has dazzled fans and scouts alike during his time at Cal Baptist, where he earned WAC Freshman of the Year and second-team All-WAC honors this past season.
Taran Armstrong Believed to be Favoring Washington Huskies
A product of the NBA Global Academy and Under-17 Australian National Team, Armstrong has made a name for himself through his exceptional playmaking abilities. As a freshman in 2021, he posted a triple-double against San Jose State and became just the eighth freshman in college basketball history to average 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists.
Armstrong initially gained prominence at the NBA Global Academy, an elite basketball development initiative that provides a holistic approach to player development for top international prospects. He then spent two seasons at Cal Baptist prior to entering the transfer portal.
Armstrong’s impressive stats – 11.3 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, and 5 assists in 2022 – speak volumes about his talent and potential.
Since entering the transfer portal, Armstrong has attracted interest from several top-tier programs, including Arkansas, Arizona, West Virginia, and Vanderbilt, to name a few. However, it seems that Washington may have an edge in securing his talents. The Huskies may already have four transfers and three recruits incoming, but they currently lack a true point guard among the new arrivals.
Armstrong-Led Cal Baptist Victory Caught Eye of Mike Hopkins
Armstrong’s previous performance against Washington may have caught the eye of head coach Mike Hopkins. In November, he scored 18 points in a win against the Huskies, who finished eighth in the Pac-12 with a 16-16 record.
If Armstrong chooses Washington, he could become an integral part of the team and continue to develop under Coach Hopkins. NBA scouts have been closely monitoring Armstrong, with his unique skill set and potential to be a breakout candidate in college basketball next year and a popular sleeper pick for the 2024 NBA draft.
