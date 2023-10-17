Taylor Swift’s film earned more money this weekend than any NBA player will this season

The NBA has not only become one of the most competitive league’s in the world, it is one of the most successful businesses in the sport industry. This is mainly the reason why it’s become so common to see basketball stars in most lists featuring the globe’s highest-paid athletes. Stephen Curry, for example, is leading all players this upcoming campaign as he’s set to earn $51,900,000.

However, not even the Golden State star will perceive the same amount of money that Taylor Swift made in only three days during her new film’s opening weekend. The pop icon’s “The Era Tour” concert movie hit the theaters last Friday and reportedly brought in an estimated $95-97 million just in North American theaters.

As it was stipulated in the terms of her deal with AMC, the Grammy-winning artist has the rights to 57% of the ticket revenue, which is equal to a $55 million cut.

It’s hard not to react in awe to the fact that one of the most successful sporting leagues in the world cannot compete with an artist’s film tickets sales during her opening weekend.

The NBA has existed now for over 75 years, and only recently has the competition grown to the point where it can pay its’ biggest star above the $50 million mark. The Warriors superstar became the first and only player to surpass this milestone. The list of highest-NBA salaries goes on with Nikola Jokic, a $47.6 million-tie between Joel Embiid and LeBron James, Bradley Beal at No.5 and Suns teammate Kevin Durant with $46.4 million.

The NFL has recently been conquered by the Taylor-Swift craze due to her sentimental relationship with athlete Travis Kelce, and has grown exponentially in the past weeks. The Chief star’s brother Jason, says that the NBA has always known how to link show biz with the sport.

“Like basketball has it figured out. They’re all courtside, they’re sitting there, they show them once or twice and then they get back to the game,” he expressed.

Swift recent appearances in NFL stadiums have taken the league by storm, increasing its’ popularity around the world

If you haven’t realized that Taylor Swift is dating Kansas City star Travis Kelce, you’ve probably been living under a rock in a cave. Ever since it was first reported that the pop arist fell in love with the 33-year-old athlete, the NFL has grown both in popularity and commercially.

It all started when she made her way into the stadiums alongside Kelce’s mother, to witness the massive rise in the player’s jersey sales and followers on social media. But it doesn’t stop there, the NFL has tried their best to capitalize on Swift’s attendance.

“We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally,” the NFL revealed. “The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”

Nevertheless, the Chiefs’ superstar believes that the league is overdoing the promotions. The NFL defended itself explaining that the constant coverage is a”pop culture moment”.

“I think they’re overdoing it a little bit for sure,” Kelce expressed in his New Heights podcast last week.