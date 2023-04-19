Home » news » Tennessees Santiago Vescovi Announced On His Social Media That Hes Returning For His Fifth Year Next Season With The Vols

Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi announced on his social media that he’s returning for his fifth year next season with the Vols

The University of Tennessee got a boost to their roster for next season as senior guard Santiago Vescovi is returning for his fifth year. He was their leading scorer during the 2022-23 season and has an extra year of eligibility left because he played in the Covid-19 altered season. No matter the circumstances, the Volunteers will be elated to have a veteran guard like Vescovi. 

Tennessee’s roster has already seen some turnover for next season, but landing Vescovi for 2023-24 is huge for the Vols. Vescovi made the announcement last night with a social media post as that seems to be the way that players are doing it in today’s day and age. He ended the post with, “See you next season Vol Nation” and that’s all fans needed to hear.

Santiago Vescovi is returning for his fifth year with the Volunteers next season

Tennessee lost guard Zakai Zeigler late in the season due to a torn ACL and Vescovi stepped up as a senior and took control of the offense. He finished this past season as their leading scorer with (12.5) points per game. His minutes played (33.0), three-pointers made (91), and steals (60) all led the Vols last season as well. Vescovi led the SEC in the regular season play with the highest three-point percentage two years in a row.

The 21-year-old helped lead the Volunteers to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament. Their season ended in the Sweet 16 with a loss to Florida Atlantic. They beat Louisiana in the round of 64 and then knocked off #5 Duke in the round of 32 to advance to the Sweet 16. It was Tennessee’s fifth straight NCAA tournament appearance.

While Vescovi has announced his return for 2023-24, the Vols are still waiting to hear from a few more players. Olivier Nkamhoua announced his decision to enter the transfer portal and they are still waiting on Josiah-Jordan James and Uros Plavsic who both still have an extra year of eligibility.

