The Brooklyn Nets are working on a contract buyout with Ben Simmons

With the 2024-25 trade deadline over, teams can add players in limited ways. There is the waiver wire, free agents, and contract buyouts.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons is a name to watch on the buyout market. Simmons is in the final season of his five-year deal. He will be a free agent at the end of this season. ESPN’s Brian Windhosrt named the Cavaliers and Rockets as potential landing spots.

Will Ben Simmons be bought out by the Nets?

Ben Simmons is a name to watch on the buyout market, per @BobbyMarks42 Cleveland and Houston are teams to watch for Simmons, per @WinddhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/qnex339XUe — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 6, 2025



At the 2021-22 trade deadline, the Nets traded James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. In return, Brooklyn got several picks and players, including Ben Simmons. The former all-star was injured in 2021-22 and did not play for the Nets. Injuries have been a major hurdle for Simmons over the last four seasons. Since the start of 2022-23, Simmons has played in 90 total games for Brooklyn. He averages (6.5) points, (6.2) rebounds, (6.3) assists, and (1.0) steals per game.

In 2024-25, Simmons played in 33 games and started 24. Sources around the league have reported that the Nets are working on a contract buyout for the former Rookie of the Year. ESPN’s Brian Windhosrt mentioned the Cavs and Rockets as teams interested in Simmons. Both are in the top four in their respective conferences. Cleveland has a 41-10 record, the best in the East by five-and-a-half games. Ben Simmons would be a depth piece off the bench for head coach Kenny Atkinson.

Simmons has played that role for Brooklyn. He can come off the bench and be an effective point guard. Cleveland has Donovan Mitchell as their starter and Ty Jerome as the backup. Ben Simmons could find his way into the rotation of being bought out by the Nets. Additionally, the Rockets have an interest in Simmons. Houston was once second in the West but they’ve fallen to fourth. Ben Simmons fits the mold of the players on Houston’s roster. They have several players who bring high intensity to the defensive end like Dillon Brooks and Amen Thompson.