Toronto’s 2022-23 season ended on a sour note when they blew a 19-point lead to the Chicago Bulls in the #9 vs #10 play-in game on Wednesday. League insiders expected the Raptors to be active at the past trade deadline, but they kept the team intact. That is not the plan for this offseason, however. Reports say that the Raptors are going to be making “significant” changes this offseason.

This is going to be a pivotal offseason for the Raptors as a franchise. They have made the playoffs two times since their surprise run to winning the NBA Finals in 2019. Pieces from that championship roster are still with the team, but relationships have been damaged between players, coaches, and the front office.

The Raptors tried to salvage this season after the trade deadline by keeping their team together, but a breakup may be inevitable.

The 2023-24 Toronto Raptors could have a much different-looking roster next season

One of the first Raptors to speak his mind about the direction of the franchise is veteran Fred VanVleet. He was on the championship roster in 2019 and knows what a successful team looks and feels like. VanVleet spoke on Toronto’s inability to execute late in games all season and it proved to be their Achilles heel vs the Bulls on Wednesday.

He also spoke on the maturity of some of his teammates and how they have held back their team’s growth at times. Not only did VanVleet speak his mind about his future with Toronto, but head coach Nick Nurse has been vocal about his future as well.

Nurse spoke about how this was his tenth season with the Raptors organization and he is going to need some time to reflect on this season and his future. The head coach has one year left on his contract with the Raptors. NBA insider Adrain Wojnarowski has recently reported that if Nurse does not return to the Raptors next season, he is a top candidate for the Rockets’ open head coaching position.