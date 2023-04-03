With the regular season winding down, playoffs are quickly approaching. Playoff spots are still up for grabs in each conference and teams are fighting for a chance at the postseason. With a 128-108 win vs the Hornets last night, the Toronto Raptors secured a spot in the play-in tournament. They were led by one-time all-star Fred VanVleet who had 20/5/20 in 38 minutes played. He’s the second undrafted player in league history to have 20+ points and 20+ assists in a single game.

VanVleet’s 20 assists set a new franchise record for the Raptors and he was setting his teammates up all game last night. The 29-year-old is not always a pass-first type of player, but his balanced 20 points and 20 assists showed he’s capable of taking on that role if the team needs him to.

NBA betting sites have the Raptors at (+25000) to win the Finals this season.

Fred VanVleet is the 2nd undrafted player in NBA history to record 20+ points and 20+ assists in a game, joining: Bob Davies (1955) pic.twitter.com/2KLdZDh2bx — NBA History (@NBAHistory) April 2, 2023

Fred VanVleet set a new career-high and franchise record with 20 assists last night vs the Hornets

Every win is massively important at this point in the season for the Raptors. They took care of business last night vs a depleted Hornets squad and Fred VanVleet has himself an impressive game. His 20 assists were a new career-high and also set a new franchise record for most assists in a single game.

Kyle Lowry, Jose Calderon, and Damon Stoudmire all were tied with 19 assists in a single game and VanVleet topped that with an even 20. VanVleet’s previous career-high in a game was 17. Pascal Siakam led the team with 36 points vs the Hornets while also recording 7 rebounds and 7 assists of his own.

Fred VanVleet just broke the Raptors' single-game assist record 👀 20 PTS

5 REB

20 AST (career-high, franchise-record) The second undrafted player in NBA history to drop 20 and 20 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZrO3nUnUey — NBA (@NBA) April 2, 2023

The Raptors shot an awful (.286) percent from deep as a team vs Charlotte but were able to out-rebound them by 8 boards and had 12 more team assists. Toronto will play their second-straight game vs the Hornets tomorrow night and are fighting for the highest seed possible in the play-in tournament. They are currently ninth in the Western Conference.