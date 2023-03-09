With a 108-100 loss to the LA Clippers on the road last night, the Raptors sit at ninth in the Eastern Conference. They have 15 regular season games left and have lost the last two in some tough situations. In their loss to LA yesterday, Fred VanVleet received a technical foul in the third quarter and he had some choice words for referee Ben Taylor after the game when speaking to the media. He did not hold back on what he had to say.

What made it even worse for VanVleet and the Raptors was how they lost earlier in the week on Monday to the Nuggets. Reigning ROY Scottie Barnes was called for a tech and was ejected from the game late in the fourth and the Raptors lost. A somewhat similar situation happened last night with VanVleet as well.

A 32-35 record has the Raptors at (+20000) to win the Finals this season according to NBA betting sites.

Fred VanVleet blasts NBA referee Ben Taylor last night after the game when speaking to the media

In 39 minutes played last night, VanVleet finished the game with 13 points, 4 rebounds, and 9 assists. He went 4-12 from the field and 3-8 from deep vs the Clippers; certainly not his best shooting night. The game changed for him in the third quarter when he received a technical foul.

The one-time all-star claims that it “changed the whole dynamic of the game” after that happened. He was called for a tech in the third quarter by NBA ref Ben Taylor. VanVleet had this to comment after the game to the media about the whole situation and used some choice words.

“I don’t mind, I’ll take a fine, I don’t really care,”… “I thought Ben Taylor was f—ing terrible tonight. I think that on most nights, you know out of the three [officials], there’s one or two that just f— the game up. It’s been like that a couple of games in a row.” – Fred VanVleet

He’s received eight technical fouls this season and three have come from Ben Taylor alone. VanVleet said that at a point it gets “personal and it’s never a good place to be”. Toronto’s next game in tomorrow night on the road vs the LA Lakers.