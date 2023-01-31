Home » news » Nba Insiders Report That Multiple Players Are Unhappy With The Situation In Toronto This Season

Main Page

NBA Insiders Report That Multiple Players Are ‘Unhappy’ With The Situation In Toronto This Season

Updated 8 seconds ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Toronto Raptors pic

The 2022-23 season for the Toronto Raptors has not been favorable so far. With a 23-29 record they are twelfth in the Eastern Conference and the reports around the league are not favorable. Reports date back to last month of head coach Nick Nurse losing the locker room. Now, NBA insiders say that multiple players on the team are “unhappy” with the situation in Toronto and some of their biggest star players could be on the trade market. 

Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., and O.G. Anunoby have all been rumored on the trade market at one point this season. No trades have happened yet, but the 2/9 deadline is quickly approaching and NBA insiders are putting some truth to the rumors.

NBA betting sites have the Raptors at (+10000) to win the Finals this season.

There could be some serious changes coming soon for the Toronto Raptors

NBA insiders Marc Stein and Chris Haynes have indicated that multiple players inside the Raptors organization are “unhappy” with the situation this season. Nick Nurse has not been spared from these rumblings either and his future with the team going forward in is question just as much as any player’s is.

Haynes thinks that the Raptors will soon start taking calls for their top players as the deadline is less than two weeks away. It might be smart for Toronto to make some moves for the future as the present is not looking bright right now. The rumors of players being unhappy has been happening nearly all season long and now “multiple” players are doubting Toronto’s future.

The only player who’s reported to be safe from a trade in Scottie Barnes, last years ROY. Depending on the trades they do or do not make, the Raptors may have to look to start make a rebuild for the future. General Manager Massai Ujiri will have some big decisions to make.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now