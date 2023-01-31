NBA Insiders Report That Multiple Players Are ‘Unhappy’ With The Situation In Toronto This Season

The 2022-23 season for the Toronto Raptors has not been favorable so far. With a 23-29 record they are twelfth in the Eastern Conference and the reports around the league are not favorable. Reports date back to last month of head coach Nick Nurse losing the locker room. Now, NBA insiders say that multiple players on the team are “unhappy” with the situation in Toronto and some of their biggest star players could be on the trade market.

Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., and O.G. Anunoby have all been rumored on the trade market at one point this season. No trades have happened yet, but the 2/9 deadline is quickly approaching and NBA insiders are putting some truth to the rumors.

“His future will come into focus this summer, whether he’s going to be there for the long term or not… there’s definitely a level of uncertainty…”#WeTheNorth@ShamsCharania on Coach Nick Nurse’s future with the Toronto Raptors#RunItBack | https://t.co/Q9hUtUoPZJ pic.twitter.com/EPcwIv3zhn — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) January 31, 2023

There could be some serious changes coming soon for the Toronto Raptors

NBA insiders Marc Stein and Chris Haynes have indicated that multiple players inside the Raptors organization are “unhappy” with the situation this season. Nick Nurse has not been spared from these rumblings either and his future with the team going forward in is question just as much as any player’s is.

Haynes thinks that the Raptors will soon start taking calls for their top players as the deadline is less than two weeks away. It might be smart for Toronto to make some moves for the future as the present is not looking bright right now. The rumors of players being unhappy has been happening nearly all season long and now “multiple” players are doubting Toronto’s future.

The only player who’s reported to be safe from a trade in Scottie Barnes, last years ROY. Depending on the trades they do or do not make, the Raptors may have to look to start make a rebuild for the future. General Manager Massai Ujiri will have some big decisions to make.