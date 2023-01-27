With Lakers Having Interest, Fred VanVleet Is Expected To Sign With Klutch Sports

Despite some bumps along the road so far for the Laker, they are still in solid contention to have a nice second half of the season. Anthony Davis has finally returned to the lineup and the Lakers are only 2.5 games out of eighth in the West. They made the first big trade of the offseason signing Rui Hachimura from the Wizards and they might not be done just yet. Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is expected to sign with Klutch Sports and that brings along interest from the LA Lakers.

VanVleet halted offseason negotiations with the Raptors and did not sign and extension. With the way the season is going for the Raptors, almost all of their star players are up for grabs if the trade is right. That includes one-time all-star Fred VanVleet.

Fred VanVleet to the Lakers? 🤔 @RealJayWilliams "I think Fred VanVleet can be one of the missing links for this team that can add to everybody personnel wise on their roster." pic.twitter.com/dDr5HBru8R — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 26, 2023

Fred VanVleet could gain interest from the Lakers if he signs with Klutch Sports

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, VanVleet is reportedly going to sign with Klutch Sports. Which also happens to be LeBron James’ agency. Easy to connect the dots there. Here’s what Stein had to say about the Lakers potentially trading for the Raptors SG.

“My pal and podcast partner Mr. Haynes reported earlier this week via Bleacher Report that VanVleet was in the process of hiring new agents in advance of free agency, with the seventh-year guard poised to become an unrestricted free agent unless he and the Raptors hash out a contract extension.” – Marc Stein

In 40 games played this season, VanVleet is averaging (19.1) points, (4.3) rebounds, (6.3) assists, and (1.6) steals per game. The NBA champ knows what he can do well in this league and that is score. He hasn’t averaged less than 19 points in a season over the last three years.

One thing the Lakers are in need of is a consistent shooter and VanVleet could easily fill that role. Besides Lonnie Walker IV or Austin Reaves, VanVleet would possibly be in contention for the best shooter on the team. His field-goal and three-point percentage are down this season, but that doesn’t mean that he can’t be effective in other ways.