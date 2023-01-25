Clippers Eyeing Help At PG, Kyle Lowry And Fred VanVleet Have Peaked Their Interest

For the first 25-30 games of the season, the LA Clippers struggled to have their two star players on the court together. Since then, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been doing what they can to carry the team. Leonard has played in only 25 games and George 34 while the Clippers have already played 50 games. Reports say the Clippers are are looking for help at PG and they are eyeing two former NBA champion as potential trade targets.

NBA insiders say that both Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet have peaked the interest of the Clippers amid the trade deadline approaching. A 26-24 record puts them at fifth in the West, but LA knows they have more potential than that with their two star forwards.

The NBA trade deadline is exactly two weeks away stating tomorrow and the market has been relatively quiet so far. In need of help at PG, the Clippers could soon be making a move. California Sports Betting sites have the Clippers at (+1400) to win the Finals this season.

Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet are possible trade targets for the Clippers

It just so happens that Lowry and VanVleet won a ring together with the Spurs in 2019. Due to Kyle Lowry’s age and and drop-off in his play with the Heat this season, VanVleet should be the more serious trade target. For the 2022-23 season, VanVleet is averaging (19.1) points, (4.3) rebounds, and (6.3) assists per game. At 28, the one-time all-star still has potential to grow and is just hitting his prime.

With the uncertainty of Mike Conley being available until much closer to the deadline, Lowry and VanVleet seem to be the most realistic options according to NBA insiders. Kevin O’Conner had this to report.

“But other teams will pursue Conley too, meaning that the Jazz will likely hold out for the best possible offer until closer to the deadline. So L.A. must scour the rest of the league. League sources say the Clippers are also interested in Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet.” – Kevin O’Conner

VanVllet had the opportunity to sign an extension with the Raptors in the previous offseason, but both parties decided to hold the negotiations off until this summer. He reportedly turned down a four-year $114 million extension with the Raptors. It’s said that his asking price was more in the range of Tyler Herro’s $130 million range.