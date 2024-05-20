Potential Destinations for Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry will be one of the more touted veteran point guards this upcoming NBA Free Agency. While he is no longer an All-Star like he was during his days with the Toronto Raptors, his veteran experience and championship pedigree are factors that will heavily interest many NBA teams. As a result, there will be plenty of interest this upcoming free agency for Kyle Lowry’s services. With all of this in mind, here are the three best landing spots for the one-time champion this coming summer.

Possible Landing Spots for Kyle Lowry

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves are on the championship path right now. However, if Monte Morris leaves in free agency, Kyle Lowry would be a terrific replacement. Especially if Mike Conley decides to retire at the end of the year. Lowry is still a capable ball-handler and would thrive in Minnesota’s environment playing alongside the electric Anthony Edwards. The Timberwolves have an extremely bright future. Adding Kyle Lowry to this core would be another solid addition, especially with the championship experience he brings to the table.

Denver Nuggets

The playoffs (especially the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves) showed how much the Nuggets need a reliable ball-handler coming off the bench. Reggie Jackson was not reliable at the end of the season and Bruce Brown’s absence still haunts Denver’s second unit. Kyle Lowry would alleviate many of Denver’s shortcomings off the bench.

He would be a terrific mentor for both Jamal Murray and Christian Braun. On top of this, Lowry is still a capable defensive guard despite his age who can hound some of the better perimeter players in the league. The Nuggets don’t have much money to play around with this offseason, but Kyle Lowry also knows he is at the back-end of his career. We have seen quality players taking one-year deals in the twilight of their career before in the NBA.

Philadelphia 76ers

Given his hometown ties, Kyle Lowry remaining with the Philadelphia 76ers seems like the most realistic possibility. With Joel Embiid injured in the second half of the regular season, we did not get to see what a truly healthy 76ers team could do come playoff time. Lowry was a solid fit for the 76ers and played well with Tyrese Maxey. It would make sense if the veteran point guard wanted to run it back with his hometown team and see if they can truly compete for a title. Considering all of this, Kyle Lowry will have his fair share of options to choose from this coming offseason.