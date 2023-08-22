Home » news » The Knicks Are Suing The Raptors And A Former Employee After Proprietary Information Was Disclosed

Main Page

The Knicks are suing the Raptors and a former employee after ‘proprietary’ information was disclosed

Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
Updated 44 mins ago on • 2 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Knicks image

A man by the name of Ikechukwu Azotam worked in the Knicks organization from 2020-2023. August 15 was his last day with New York and then he joined the Raptors. According to reports, Azotam and other members of the Raptors organization are being sued by the Knicks. Allegedly, they illegally got their hands on “proprietary” information from within the Knicks. Azotam is said to have sent over 3,000 confidential files to Toronto while still employed in New York. 

To begin his career with the Knicks, Azotam was an assistant video coordinator. Later, he was promoted to director of video/analytics/player development assistant. The Knicks claim that Azotam was illegally sharing thousands of videos with members within Toronto. New York stated that this was a clear violation of their employment agreement.

Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment owns the Raptors and were part of their joint lawsuit.


The Knicks are suing MLSE and members of the Raptors organization for illegally obtaining ‘proprietary’ information

Copies of the lawsuit stated that Azotam sent over 3,000 confidential files to the Raptors while still employed by the Knicks. It claims that he sent play frequency reports, a prep book for the 2022-23 season, video scouting files, opposition research, and more. In July of 2023, Azotam informed the Knicks that he had a job offer from the Raptors.

However, at that same time, the Knicks alleged that Azotam began secretly sending the “proprietary” information. Azotam sent information from his work email to his personnel email, which he later sent to the Raptors. This information will surely be used against him in this case. New York also claims members of the Raptors organization persuaded Azotam to do this.

In a joint statement, MLSE said they deny any involvement in the alleged matter. They are not making any further comments until the matter has been resolved.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now