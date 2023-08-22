A man by the name of Ikechukwu Azotam worked in the Knicks organization from 2020-2023. August 15 was his last day with New York and then he joined the Raptors. According to reports, Azotam and other members of the Raptors organization are being sued by the Knicks. Allegedly, they illegally got their hands on “proprietary” information from within the Knicks. Azotam is said to have sent over 3,000 confidential files to Toronto while still employed in New York.

To begin his career with the Knicks, Azotam was an assistant video coordinator. Later, he was promoted to director of video/analytics/player development assistant. The Knicks claim that Azotam was illegally sharing thousands of videos with members within Toronto. New York stated that this was a clear violation of their employment agreement.

Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment owns the Raptors and were part of their joint lawsuit.

The Knicks are suing the Raptors, their parent company MLSE, Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic and others, alleging that a former employee stole proprietary information. Full story coauthored with @MikeVorkunov & @ekoreen and with all the details here: https://t.co/l1JvrCIKXK pic.twitter.com/sBwkSj8cRy — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) August 22, 2023



The Knicks are suing MLSE and members of the Raptors organization for illegally obtaining ‘proprietary’ information

Copies of the lawsuit stated that Azotam sent over 3,000 confidential files to the Raptors while still employed by the Knicks. It claims that he sent play frequency reports, a prep book for the 2022-23 season, video scouting files, opposition research, and more. In July of 2023, Azotam informed the Knicks that he had a job offer from the Raptors.

However, at that same time, the Knicks alleged that Azotam began secretly sending the “proprietary” information. Azotam sent information from his work email to his personnel email, which he later sent to the Raptors. This information will surely be used against him in this case. New York also claims members of the Raptors organization persuaded Azotam to do this.

In a joint statement, MLSE said they deny any involvement in the alleged matter. They are not making any further comments until the matter has been resolved.