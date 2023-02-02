Home » news » New York Knicks Are Rumored To Be Ready To Trade Three First Round Picks For O G Anunoby

Main Page

New York Knicks Are Rumored To Be Ready To Trade Three First-Round Picks For O.G. Anunoby

Updated 11 seconds ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
O.G. Anunoby pic

The Toronto Raptors are 4-6 in their last ten games and have a 23-30 record. That’s 12th in the Eastern Conference and surely not where the Raptors expected to be at this point in the season. Toronto’s last few months have been nothin but trade rumors and talks of players being unhappy with where they see the franchise going. With the trade deadline exactly one week away, some of the Raptors biggest players could be on the move very soon. 

One player drawing interest from a number of other teams is Toronto’s O.G. Anunuoby. He’s in his sixth season with the Raptors and is having another stellar defensive season. The team that seems to be most interested in Anunuoby is the New York Knicks who are willing to trade three first-round picks for the 25 year old SF.

With the Knicks at seventh in the West, they could look to add Anunoby as a piece that could be vital in a playoff run down the line. New York Sports Betting sites have the Knicks at +(12500) to win the Finals this season.

Knicks willing to unload a ton of draft capital on Toronto’s O.G. Anunoby

NBA insiders say that the Knicks are “widely believed” to be prepared to offer three first-round picks to the Toronto Raptors for O.G. Anunoby. The Knicks are a team that is tired of being the odd man out and they seem to be very serious about making a move for Anunoby.

However, Shams Charania reported that the Raptors front office will make a decision closer to “deadline day”. After last night’s loss to the Utah Jazz, the Raptors have just three game left before the NBA trade deadline. Raptors players have just a few games left to see what their future holds.

Anunoby has played and started in 45 games this season and is averaging (16.9) points, (5.5) rebounds, (2.0) assists, and a career-high (2.1) steals per game. We’ll have the next week or so to see what the Raptors do plan on doing with their future. Along with Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, and Gary Trent Jr. have all been names being discussed in trade talks for the Raptors as well.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now