New York Knicks Are Rumored To Be Ready To Trade Three First-Round Picks For O.G. Anunoby

The Toronto Raptors are 4-6 in their last ten games and have a 23-30 record. That’s 12th in the Eastern Conference and surely not where the Raptors expected to be at this point in the season. Toronto’s last few months have been nothin but trade rumors and talks of players being unhappy with where they see the franchise going. With the trade deadline exactly one week away, some of the Raptors biggest players could be on the move very soon.

One player drawing interest from a number of other teams is Toronto’s O.G. Anunuoby. He’s in his sixth season with the Raptors and is having another stellar defensive season. The team that seems to be most interested in Anunuoby is the New York Knicks who are willing to trade three first-round picks for the 25 year old SF.

It’s widely believed the New York Knicks are the team that is prepared to offer three future first-round picks for OG Anunoby, per @michaelgrange pic.twitter.com/JROsMCSyOI — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 1, 2023

Knicks willing to unload a ton of draft capital on Toronto’s O.G. Anunoby

NBA insiders say that the Knicks are “widely believed” to be prepared to offer three first-round picks to the Toronto Raptors for O.G. Anunoby. The Knicks are a team that is tired of being the odd man out and they seem to be very serious about making a move for Anunoby.

However, Shams Charania reported that the Raptors front office will make a decision closer to “deadline day”. After last night’s loss to the Utah Jazz, the Raptors have just three game left before the NBA trade deadline. Raptors players have just a few games left to see what their future holds.

Anunoby has played and started in 45 games this season and is averaging (16.9) points, (5.5) rebounds, (2.0) assists, and a career-high (2.1) steals per game. We’ll have the next week or so to see what the Raptors do plan on doing with their future. Along with Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, and Gary Trent Jr. have all been names being discussed in trade talks for the Raptors as well.