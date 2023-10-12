After the NBA’s recent preseason match between the Dallas Mavericks and Real Madrid in the Spanish capital, many potential ideas haven arisen from this relationship, including the possibility of a future preseason match in the newly remodeled Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Yes, you read correctly, the U.S. basketball league might have an official match in a soccer arena! The thing is, the new Madrid stadium can now transform itself into a tennis court, NFL field or even a basketball floor. NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum confirmed that they are open to this idea.

Not only would this be the first time the league would present an official match in Spain, but also the NBA has never played an overseas contest in an outdoor soccer stadium.

“I’ve had the opportunity to see the new Bernabéu, and it’s incredible what they’ve done there,” Tatum told reporters in Madrid. “I’ve seen the system with which they raise and lower the grass. It will be a world-class stadium. If the circumstances are right, we would love to play there.”

Tatum’s comments came after the Mavs preseason loss to Real Madrid Baloncesto at the WiZink Center, which can accommodate over 17,000 spectators. The new Bernabeu, for example, can hold up to 85,000 fans.

“… It also counts that it is a big market with an important tradition, like France, where the [Olympic] Games are going to be played next year,” the deputy commissioner said. “There are other markets that we look at; Germany, Spain, Italy are important markets for us. Some of them are conditioned by the fact that they don’t have these facilities, although there are new projects. We are open to holding games elsewhere.”

According to Tatum, the NBA is looking for a “a world-class pavilion” that is held to “certain standards,” in order to consider an official game abroad. For now, they’ve only experienced these top-notch capacities in London.

This Tuesday’s match was the 20th NBA game ever played in Spain, and the eight in Madrid, as the first was back in 1988. As for beating Dallas, the EuroLeague giants conquered only their third-ever victory against a U.S. basketball squad, the last being Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016.

Mavericks vs. Real Madrid was a total success despite the fact that Luka Doncic was only able to play 5 minutes of the preseason match

Madrid’s 127-123 victory against the Dallas franchise in the Spanish capital was a total success, as it meant superstar Luka Doncic‘s first game against his former European club.

“A very special day for me. There will be a lot of emotions,” the Serbian said at the start of the week. “Everyone knows what Real Madrid and Madrid mean for me.”

Unfortunately for the Serbian superstar and all his fans in Madrid, the player’s recurrent strained calf prevented him from playing more than five minutes at the start of the contest. Despite his frustration, the team preferred to be cautious about his health issue.

“Nobody wanted to play more than me,” the 24-year-old expressed. “I was very pissed off I couldn’t play more. I was waiting for this game all summer. With the exception of not being able to play more, it was all very special. The whole day was very special.”