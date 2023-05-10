The Toronto Raptors ended the 2022-23 regular season with a 41-41 record. That led to the firing of head coach Nick Nurse and their coaching search is currently underway. While the search continues, one name is popping up as a unique candidate. Michael Grange has reported that the Raptors have “looked into” potentially hiring JJ Redick as their next head coach.

Toronto let Nick Nurse go after 10 seasons with the franchise and five seasons as head coach. A surprise championship in 2019 helped him keep his job a bit longer than he should have. Now, Toronto’s head coaching search has current ESPN analyst JJ Redick as a possible suitor.

Redick has zero professional coaching experience, but that isn’t stopping the Raptors from considering the 38-year-old for the job. He’s well-respected around the league because of his vast knowledge of the game.

Toronto has looked into the possibility of JJ Reddick as being head coach material, per @michaelgrange pic.twitter.com/Bx41wHWeMl — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 10, 2023

The Toronto Raptors have “looked into” potentially hiring JJ Redick as their next head coach

JJ Redick has had a number of roles throughout his professional and playing career. After 15 seasons in the NBA, he joined ESPN in 2021 and has built a strong reputation for himself in this industry. At 38, he’s still incredibly sharp and has insights into modern basketball that some analysts might be out of touch with.

Sportsnet’s Michael Grange had this to report on the possibility of Redick becoming the Raptors’ next head coach.

“Then there are some wild cards,”… “with former Raptors head coach Dwane Casey thought to have registered interest and one source suggesting that Toronto has looked into the possibility of veteran NBA sharpshooter, turned podcaster, turned broadcaster JJ Redick — who has spoken openly about the possibility of getting into coaching — as being head coach material.” – Micahael Grange

Other candidates for Tonto’s head coaching position are Becky Hammon, Kenny Atkinson, and Charles Lee. Toronto is not limiting itself in this search and they are considering a wide variety of candidates.