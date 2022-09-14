Thunder F Josh Giddey: “I’ve spent a lot of time in the weight room”

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Josh Giddey wants to improve upon his rookie season in the NBA. To do so, he has to stay healthy. The Australian’s top offseason goal was adding muscle size and enhancing strength.

During an interview with news.com.au, the second-year player said, “Yeah the body’s feeling good, ready to go. We’ve got a great medical staff here and they take great care of all of us.”

“They’ve been great with me, just finetuning things I need to with my body,” continued the Thunder wing. “Obviously taking care of that hip last year was important.”

“I’ve spent a lot of time in the weight room making sure those little niggles that happen throughout the year can be prevented as much as possible and I can get through a healthy 82 games.”

“It’s a long season so taking care of your body is a really important part of being an NBA player.”

While playing with the Adelaide 36ers of the National Basketball League (NBL) in the 2021 season, the forward averaged 10.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Based on 28 appearances, Giddey also shot 42.7% from the floor.

In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Thunder selected Giddey sixth overall.

Thunder forward Josh Giddey: “I’ve spent a lot of time in the weight room”

Last season as a rookie, in 54 starts, the forward averaged 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. Plus, he shot 41.9% from the field and 26.3% from beyond the arc.

The Australian became the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1961 to post three straight triple-doubles as a rookie.

He was also selected to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

According to Giddey’s rookie statistics, the weakest part of his game has to be his 3-point shooting. He shot 26.3% from downtown last season.

During this offseason, Chip Engelland signed with the Thunder to work with players to improve their shooting accuracy. From 2005–22, Engelland served as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs.

In the interview, when asked about weaknesses, Giddey replied, “Shooting was a big one for me this offseason.”

“Spent a lot of time in the gym getting up shots. Obviously having Chip Engelland here — one of the best shooting coaches if not the best in the world — here at the Thunder is someone that’s perfect for me to use as much as possible. He’s been great.”

Maybe Josh Giddey can win the NBA Most Improved Player Award in 2023. More importantly, the Thunder are aiming to improve upon their 24-58 (.293) finish from last season. They ranked 14th overall in the Western Conference.