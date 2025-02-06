Thunder injury update: Chet Holmgren to return on Friday after missing 39 straight games

On Wednesday evening, the Thunder were at home to face the Suns. Oklahoma City won the game 140-109 and improved to 40-9 in 2024-25. That is the best record in the Western Conference.

Since November 10, the Thunder have been without starting center Chet Holmgren. He suffered a significant hip injury and had to miss 39 straight games. NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Holmgren is set to return on Friday when the Thunder host the Raptors.

Chet Holmgren will play on Friday vs. the Raptors

Holmgren – out since Nov. 10 due to a hip injury – returns Friday to the NBA-best Thunder. Not a bad addition on Trade Deadline day. https://t.co/qUdDjf1cgH — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2025



The beginning of Chet Holmgren’s career has been heavily impacted by injuries. He was the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft. However, Holmgren suffered an injury during the preseason. He was forced to miss the entire 2022-23 season. After missing an entire year for the Thunder, Holmgren played and started all 82 games in 2023-24. He averaged (16.5) points, (7.9) rebounds, (2.4) assists, and (2.3) blocks per game. Holmgren finished second in Rookie of the Year voting to Victor Wembanyama.

In 2024-25, Chet Holmgren started the first 10 games of the season for the Thunder. He suffered a hip injury during that 10th game of the year on November 10. The 22-year-old has missed 39 straight games for Oklahoma City due to injury. On Thursday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Holmgren is off the injury report for the Thunder. He is expected to play on Friday vs. the Raptors.

While Chet Holmgren has been out, head coach Mark Diagneault has used Isaiah Hartenstein as the starting center. We would see Holmgren start at PF and Hartenstein at center vs. the Raptors. As the #1 team in the West, getting Holmgren back from injury only makes the Thunder even scarier. Holmgren has proved that he can be a legitimate two-way big man in the NBA. In 92 games with OKC, he is shooting (.370) percent from beyond the arc and is averaging (2.3) blocks per game. According to odds via BetOnline, the Thunder are (+240) to win the NBA Finals.

Note: Odds via BetOnline. Accurate as of Feb. 6, 2025