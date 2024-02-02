Vasilije Micic is finally getting his chance to showcase his abilities in the NBA this season, and proved he’s more than capable this Thursday when he contributed to Oklahoma City’s victory over the reigning champions Denver. The athlete played 17 minutes on the floor and was finally given the opportunity to assume a larger role.

The former EuroLeague MVP led the Thunder‘s second unit and posted a stat line of 12 points and 5 assists, while shooting 4-of-8 and leading his squad for several segments of the match.

After his team’s triumph, the Serbian attended the press and talked about his biggest adjustments to the NBA after years of dominating in the European competitions with Anadolu Efes. “Three-point line,” Micic started out. “A little bit of everything.”

Vasilije Micic hit the NBA champions with his best season performance 👏🇷🇸 12 PTS (CAREER-HIGH)

5 AST

2 REB

in only 17 minutes pic.twitter.com/fb7QJ3ruSI — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) February 1, 2024

“Our style of basketball is very specific; we play mainly with four small players and with a lot of aggressiveness, and Chet Holmgren, who is capable of doing a lot of things as a guard, which is very interesting to be a part of,” he talked about adapting to Oklahoma City’s strategy so far this campaign.

The 30-year-old recognized that his adjustment to NBA basketball has needed some time, but he’s getting the hang of it. “But once you learn how to play with the ball, it’s easier to adjust. This team is growing so fast, and whether people expected it or not, we know inside the team what we are doing every day,” he shared.

“I also learn from them. It’s kind of funny that I have to talk to younger guys than me that much, but they really talk smartly and pay attention to every detail. Also, everyone from the coaching staff helps them to grow as persons and players,” Vasilije expressed. “This helped me a lot to be in a position to feel as a part of the team.”

Midway through his first NBA campaign, Micic has been averaging less than 12 minutes of play, and scoring 3.5 points with 2.4 assists. However, the Serbian is only improving day by day.

Micic believes he’s finally understanding his role inside the Oklahoma City squad as he’s matured a lot during the season

Once the game was over, the former EuroLeague MVP further explained his adaptational process to NBA basketball, mostly by sharing his understanding of how to impact the Thunder’s offense when the ball is in his hands.

“It’s a story that’s kind of obvious for my case. I really understand what’s my position now, and how the surrounding perimeter position is with me. It’s not something that I didn’t know that it’s gonna happen, in terms of my role throughout the year. But every single day as a professional, you have to be ready, and work on small details, physically and mentally,” he expressed after his 12-point performance.

The Serbian veteran has seen a lot during his decade of being a professional, as he guarantees that his experience has taught him to play different types of roles. “Once you get that opportunity, you just do what’s best for the team,” he said.

“Playing with the ball is something that is very common for me throughout the years, and having that opportunity just to play that way was great for me to feel. But at the end of the day, I matured enough, and I have enough experience in terms of playing different types of roles,” Micic concluded.